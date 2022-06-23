PINEY TWP. – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently welcomed Beverly Burkett as the facility’s new Nursing Home Administrator at a public meet and greet.
She officially joined Clarview on May 23.
Burkett is licensed as a Nursing Home Administrator and a Personal Care Home Administrator. The Brookville resident brings more than 30 years of care home administration experience on various levels to this position.
She comes to Clarview from Jefferson Manor, where she served as Admissions Director.
Previously, Burkett was the administrator at WRC McKinley Health Center and Laurelbrooke Landing from 2018 to 2020, and was the administrator at Marion Manor Senior Living from 2016 to 2018.
She also has served as the assistant administrator/facility financial director at Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, business office manager at Highland View Health Care, and began her career as an office coordinator, nursing administrative assistant at Pennsylvania Memorial Home.
“I am excited to serve Clarview, its residents, staff, and community in this role,” she said. “Clarview is a great facility and has a rich tradition of serving a wonderful purpose. Speaking on behalf of myself and the staff, we feel it is our pleasure to provide a high level of care and dignity for those in utmost need. Expert care for residents is our priority.”
