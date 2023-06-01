KITTANNING – Armstrong County’s new tourism director is no stranger to the area, especially the Redbank Valley.
Tracie LeShock Bowser has officially began her new position as director of Experience Armstrong Inc., taking over from former director Cheyenne Filous who left at the end of May for a position as client relationship manager for Penn State Extension.
“We’ve always worked in tandem,” LeShock Bowser said of her working relationship with Filous over the past year-and-a-half. While she said that her time in the office will help with the transition, LeShock Bowser noted that Filous will be missed.
“It will be a challenge because she’s been such a huge asset,” she said.
A Redbank Valley High School graduate, LeShock Bowser graduated from Clarion University with a degree in communications, with a concentration in public relations.
She cited her work experience in both the non-profit and business sectors as a win-win for her new role in Armstrong County.
In her past, LeShock Bowser served as executive director of the American Red Cross in Clarion County, before moving into the art and fashion world in the Pittsburgh region. She then worked in public relations for International Staple and Machine Co. in East Butler, and with II-VI Inc. of Saxonburg.
Since joining Experience Armstrong, LeShock Bowser said she and Filous had developed a plan for the tourism promotion agency, noting that she will continue to move that plan forward while adding her own experience and ideas.
And with the busy summer tourism season at hand, that means jumping in to continue all the agency’s planned events, including its participation with the Dayton Fair, Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, Worthington Carnival, Ford City Fun Fest and more.
“Our biggest thing is promoting all the hidden gems here in Armstrong County,” LeShock Bowser said, adding that the agency’s Adventure Guide has been published for the year and serves as a comprehensive guide to attractions, events and businesses in the county.
Chris Ziegler, president of Experience Armstrong’s board of directors, said that Filous and LeShock Bowser have “worked diligently over the past 1.5 years building a great foundation and planning for the future Experience Armstrong.”
In announcing LeShock Bowser’s move into the director’s position, Ziegler said she “will be immersed in the community, engage members and promote Armstrong County. She is passionate about the county, and you can definitely hear that when you speak with her.”
LeShock Bowser said that in addition to upcoming events, the group’s weekly newsletter and updating the Experience Armstrong online event calendar, planning has already begun for the return of Gateway Clipper cruises in the county on Sept. 30. She said that four sailings will be offered this year, with docking for the sightseeing trips taking place in Freeport.
She said that tourism has been such a major industry and economic driver for Armstrong County for many years, but particularly in the post-COVID era when people want to get out and explore.
“We do have so much history and outdoor recreation in Armstrong County,” she said, adding that it appeals both to local residents and those from outside the county.
As more and more people and businesses see the benefits that the local trails, river and other attractions offer, LeShock Bowser said Experience Armstrong will be there to shine the spotlight on local tourism.
“We just want to keep building on that,” she said.