NEW BETHLEHEM – After four decades of improving other peoples’ smiles, one local dentist is ready to spend retirement working on his own smile.
Rounding out a career spanning more than 43 years, Dr. Stephen Jaworski retired from his New Bethlehem-based practice on Tuesday, March 29.
“The average retirement age for dentists is 68.9 years,” Jaworski said last week from his Wood Street office, pointing out that at 69 years old, “now is the time to move on and enjoy life.”
Pursuing a childhood dream of becoming a dentist, Jaworski, a South Side Pittsburgh native, attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his undergraduate degree in 1974 and dental degree in 1978. During his junior and senior years, Jaworski completed an externship at Westmoreland Hospital, where he continued working for a while after graduating.
“I had a nice experience in Westmoreland,” he said, noting, however, that after opening his own practice in New Bethlehem, it became too hard to make the trek to Westmoreland. “It was just too busy here.”
Jaworski purchased the existing practice of Dr. Vernon Hawk and opened his own business on Nov. 1, 1978 in the Dinger Building located along the 200 Block of Broad Street in New Bethlehem. He worked solely out of the single office until the early 1990s when he added a satellite office location in Rimersburg, where he saw patients one day a week until just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The timing seemed good, so we closed [the Rimersburg office] down,” he said.
Jaworski worked out of the Broad Street office until the space was ruined in the Flood of 1996, pushing him to purchase the current Wood Street location which opened in spring 1997.
Looking back on his lengthy career, Jaworski said he has enjoyed getting to know the people in the New Bethlehem and Rimersburg areas, especially his patients.
“Coming from where I grew up, you don’t really have all the connections that you see in a small town,” he said, noting that in many cases, his patients span multiple generations of the same family. “At first, that was a really strange thing for me, but it turned out to be really nice and something that I’ll miss.”
In addition to his patients, Jaworski said he will also miss his staff, crediting them with making his practice run smoothly and professionally.
“That’s what I most regret giving up,” he said of his staff, which included Heidi Bish, Crystal Haines, Kelly Mortimer and Sheila Jaworski, all of whom had two or more decades of service. “Others were in and out, but that core group has been here a long time.”
Jaworski went on to note that while his professional career has ended, the practice itself will continue. He said that Strattanville-based dentists Dr. Ben Carrico and Dr. Andrew Smith have purchased the practice and the building.
“I think they will be very good for the area,” Jaworski said of Carrico and Smith, adding that Carrico actually worked for him more than a decade earlier. “I think they’ll do well.”
While there will be some new faces in the New Bethlehem office when it reopens later this month, Jaworski said patients will be also be greeted by two familiar ones.
“Crystal Haines and Kelly Mortimer are staying on,” he said of the receptionist and dental hygienist.
Looking ahead to retirement, Jaworski said that while he and wife Sheila will be staying in the area, the couple plans to travel, and spend more time with family and at their house in the riverfront village of Rimer. He also said he hopes to do some more fishing, hunting and bicycling.
“I think what I’m looking forward to most is just having more time,” he said, explaining that he wants to spend more time doing things that he chooses to do.
Reflecting on his career, Jaworski expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make his practice a success.
“I’ve really enjoyed practicing in New Bethlehem and Rimersburg for all these years,” he said, noting that the communities have always made him feel welcome, even as an outsider. “They are great communities. I really enjoy it here.”