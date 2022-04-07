NEW BETHLEHEM – There’s a lot of grumbling these days about bills that keep going up; but one hidden reason why some costs continue to rise has to do with customers who don’t pay their bills.
And New Bethlehem Borough is doing something about it, especially when it comes to long-overdue bills for garbage collection.
“There always seems to be a running tally of repeat offenders,” borough council president Lisa Kerle said this week.
She explained that at the advice of the borough’s new solicitor, a new tool has been added to the toolbox for dealing with unpaid solid waste bills.
In addition to the normal process of issuing warnings, assessing late fees and more, Kerle said that habitual offenders will now have liens placed on their properties.
She noted that this legal action isn’t taken lightly, and that the borough tries to work with those who find themselves a little behind in their payments.
“We understand that things happen in life,” she said. “We work with our residents in those situations to get them back on track.”
But for those who rack up “substantial amounts” and continue not to pay, month after month, liens are one final deterrent.
“These are not accounts that have missed one payment,” Kerle said.
Instead, a number of accounts in the borough have gone unpaid to the tune of $200 to $500. With a $54 per quarter solid waste bill, it can take some time to accumulate bills in that range.
“It’s not fair when the rest of the residents are paying their invoices on time,” Kerle said, adding that the new effort is being undertaken to help keep the borough’s rates low, even as all other costs go up.
According to borough secretary Rich McGarrity, seven liens have been placed on properties so far.
Kerle said that the liens make it so that if the property is up for sale, the sale can’t be completed until the unpaid liens are cleared first.
And it’s not just a matter of paying off the bill that is owed for solid waste services; officials said that $450 in legal fees are added on to the costs if a lien is filed.
Kerle, who also services in the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority, said that RVMA has also began to place liens on properties with unpaid bills.
“We’ve exhausted all our other options,” she said of when it gets to the point of needing to use liens.
“We are a small community and we do want to work with everyone, but there comes a time [when more is needed],” she said. “It’s just become the last resort to recoup those funds and keep our costs down.”