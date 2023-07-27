NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Moose Lodge will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Aug. 11, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the meeting room, located at 440 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Those who are an eligible blood type — O, B or A — should consider making a PowerRed donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: “Moose” to schedule an appointment.