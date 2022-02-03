HARRISBURG – Two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will benefit projects in New Bethlehem.
USDA State Director Bob Morgan recently announced that USDA is investing more than $16 million in 30 essential rural community facility projects and equipment in rural Pennsylvania.
“These facilities are part of the fabric of the rural communities they serve,” Morgan said. “These investments will improve public buildings and provide much needed equipment for our local communities throughout rural Pennsylvania. USDA Rural Development is proud to administer these loans and grants where they are needed most.”
Morgan highlighted the projects that USDA is making in two programs that will fund essential community services to “help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before.” These programs include Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, and Economic Impact Initiative Grants.
Locally, New Bethlehem Fire Co. received a Community Facilities Grant of $39,000 to purchase and install a new high-efficiency boiler heating system and a Kohler Generator with sound-proof and weather-proof enclosure for the fire department building.
Also, New Bethlehem Borough received a Community Facilities Grant of $67,100 to purchase a new dump truck equipped for snow plowing, snow removal and salt spreading of the borough roads.