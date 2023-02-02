NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
The program theme for the evening will be “craft night.” It will be presented by Dee Yeany with a Valentine’s Day theme.
The hostesses will be Shelby Bowser and Rachel Himes.
Spring activities are being planned.
In May, the club will again sponsor the multiphase blood analysis program at Redbank Valley High School. Proceeds from this program will enable the club to support a scholarship of $500 to help a Redbank senior further educational plans.
March hostesses are Katy Burns and Eileen Conners.
If, for any reason, a meeting is canceled, members will be contacted by phone.
Guests are always welcome to attend club meetings.