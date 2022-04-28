NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host the AMBA Blood Screening Program at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria on Saturday, May 14, from 6 to 10 a.m.
The focus of the program is preventative health maintenance. Thirty-five tests are provided. Among the tests offered are those relating to heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, anemia and liver disease. Optional tests are Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), Insure Colon Rectal Home Screening Kit, Thyroid (TSH), Vitamin D-25 and Hemoglobin A1C.
A 13-hour fast is recommended prior to the test. For those participants planning to have an optional test, a separate prescription from a physician is required.
The tests are offered for a cost of $42 plus a $5 donation to the Civic Club. The program is the primary fund raiser for the Civic Club. The club uses the proceeds to provide high school scholarships in addition to many other community projects.
A check or money order will be the only form of payment accepted the day of the program. Separate checks will be required for AMBA and the Civic Club. Participants are required to provide a driver’s license or some form of identification.
Several changes are in effect again for this year’s program: screening is by appointment only — there will be no walk-ins allowed; participants are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. Also, the number of participants in the cafeteria will be limited.
In case of inclement weather, the club requests you stay in your vehicle until the time of your appointment.
Since the program is still operating under COVID-19 rules, refreshments will not be provided.
This year marks the 45th time the New Bethlehem Civic Club has sponsored the AMBA Blood Screening Program as a community service in New Bethlehem.
For more information, call (814) 275-1906.
To make an appointment, call 1 (800) 234-8888 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.