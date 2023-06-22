CLARION – Testimony for three proposed Clarion County projects was presented last Thursday at a legislative hearing held at PennWest University-Clarion as part of plans to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
Three projects from Clarion County were presented, including a Regional Amphitheater at Clarion County Park estimated at $1.854 million; restoration of the historic Foxburg Golf Course at over $1 million; and finishing the $350,000 clock tower restoration at the iconic home of the Redbank Valley Historical Society in New Bethlehem.
Pennsylvania is discussing possible legacy infrastructure projects in the state as part of America250PA, planning, encouraging, developing and coordinating the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania’s integral role, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.
The bicameral committee of House and Senate members is taking part in the bipartisan effort. The Infrastructure Improvements & Projects Committee (IIPC) will host 12 public hearings to identify these projects. The committee will meet as a whole at the end of this year to discuss what projects may move forward. The committee will forward those projects to the full Legislature for possible funding.
According to Executive Director Cassandra Coleman, a funding source has yet to be identified; however, the committee hopes for something in the 2024-2025 Commonwealth Budget.
Coleman and state Reps. Robert Merski, Donna Oberlander and Parke Wentling attended the Clarion meeting and listened to testimony. The IIPC is made up of 24 appointed legislative members.
While nine projects from throughout the region were presented last Thursday, three were from Clarion County.
Redbank Valley Historical Society president Deb Huffman told the panel about the group’s efforts to restore and preserve the historic clock tower at what has become the History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
“The iconic building is now to the point where the society can house many displays and provide educational programs and special events,” she said of the 1929-era structure that first housed the First National Bank of New Bethlehem and which was built under the direction of Charles E. Andrews.
Huffman explained that work has been ongoing on the 107-foot tall tower, noting that the building was styled to resemble Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
She told the group that a 2,000-pound bell sits atop the tower, adding that the bell was installed on Armistice Day in 1929.
“By preserving this building, we can provide history, exhibits, special events and programming, and give our tourists something to do,” Huffman said, noting the proximity to the Redbank Valley Trail and other attractions, as well as the History Center’s location in the center of New Bethlehem’s business district.
“We are preserving the building and the clock tower. We as a society know that the building is a big undertaking to maintain,” she said. “We believe it is our duty to preserve this building and keep the Andrews legacy alive.”
Work on the tower has taken place over the past couple of years, in large part due to funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), where businesses contribute donations for tax credits from the state.
With that funding, Huffman told the panel that the cupola at the top of the tower was repaired, and the clock is once again running.
“The bells are ringing, the clock is moving, and the stories you hear are amazing,” she said. “That was our biggest accomplishment, but the society must complete the work.
Work still needed to be done includes repairs to the area above the bell, repointing of bricks and additional repairs to the main buildings and some interior structure. The building also needs some electrical work, Huffman said.
“We want your support to keep history alive in our town in New Bethlehem,” she said. “This project is a perfect fit for the 250th anniversary of the United States because this building is a replica of Independence Hall.”
Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, along with Rick Rossi of Delta Development, told the panel last week of their plans to construct an amphitheater at Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
They said that the project is “designed to bring history to life through education and celebration.”
“Once completed, it will be a regional asset that will engage visitors from throughout Western Pennsylvania and abroad in America250 re-enactments and performances,” they said. “Clarion County does not have publicly accessible performing arts space large enough to hold such programming.”
They said the amphitheater would be built to handle 1,000 to 2,000 guests, and would be open to regional groups as the county strives to bolster its tourism industry.
“Western Pennsylvania’s people and places have contributed countless to this nation’s founding and subsequent history,” they said. “We do not, however, have a publicly accessible performing arts venue to tell our story in celebration of America250 effectively.”
For the Foxburg Golf Course project, Daniel Johnson and James Martin told the panel that the country club, founded in 1887, is the oldest continuous-use golf course in the United States.
“Our memorabilia goes back to the 1800s when Joseph Mickel Fox first learned the game of golf; he had returned to Scotland and met old Tom Morris,” they said.
“We plan to start with the restoration once the money is available. We’re looking at over $1 million to do this project, but it may be closer to $2 million,” they explained. “As with anything, it will get even higher than that as costs increase. We plan to start this in 2024 and end it in 2025, meeting grant requirements to finish by 2026.”
Noting that golf legends such as Arnold Palmer and Payne Stewart have visited the local course, Johnson and Martin explained that they would like to rejuvenate the formerly held American Golf Hall of Fame banquets that were once held at the site.
They told the panel that the group has already raised $714,000 in the last year, but more is needed to complete the work.
“Although we talk about the history of this course, it’s really about tomorrow,” they said, adding that they are also attempting to find support with the PGA and other businesses.