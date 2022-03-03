CLARION – Two years ago, Esther Clyde and Jen Hosey opened the Canyon Coffee Co. in New Bethlehem and are now planning to open a second store in Clarion at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Wood Street.
“We want to create a space that students and the community can both hang out in and enjoy,” said Esther and Jen who are such close friends they can start and finish each other’s sentences.
“We don’t want to just cater to the students, and we also want to really try to get the Clarion community to feel welcome in there, as well.”
The pair marked the second anniversary of their New Bethlehem shop on Jan. 8, and they are hoping for good things in Clarion.
“We have a lot of people that drive down from Clarion to New Bethlehem for our coffee and felt it would be a good location for us,” they said. “We found a nice location we thought would work for us, and it’s close to the university that would be a good place for students.
“We want to welcome everyone. We know there’s a Starbucks on campus, but they’re not friendly to the community, in my opinion, and the hours are hard and parking is difficult.”
No hours or starting date is set for Clarion Canyon, but hours at New Bethlehem are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number of Clarion employees will depend on business.
The main attraction of Canyon Coffee is the coffee, according to the owners. They acknowledge the competition: “Once you have our coffee, there’s no going back.”
Clyde and Hosey said their coffee is roasted by Commonplace in Pittsburgh, and they also use Mechanic Coffee from Verona.
Both are excited about their new location and noted there is a lot of attractive shelving space to work with in the storefront.
“Coffee is our passion. If you’re having a bad day, and you get a good cup of coffee, we believe that it will turn your day around. There’s also the relationship of getting to know your customers and providing them with a familiar barista to greet them.”
Before opening in New Bethlehem, Hosey and Clyde would drive down to Pittsburgh just to go to a little coffee shop.
“It was just something we loved doing and we created that same environment for people here in New Bethlehem — and now Clarion.”
Both of their husbands were basically born and raised in New Bethlehem. Esther and Jen are both from out of the area and “came to know each other through (their) husbands being locals.”
An app is used in New Bethlehem and will be used in Clarion where customers can order ahead of time and then pick it up at the store or even curbside.
The dynamic coffee duo is enthusiastic about their new business and growing family. They each have young daughters — Esther recently welcomed another baby, and Jen is due in three weeks.
Long-time Clarion residents will remember the Eighth Avenue and Wood Street site as the former home of Hermie’s Corner Grocery Store.