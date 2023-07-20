NEW BETHLEHEM – Nearly every morning, weather permitting, a group of New Bethlehem residents gather on the basketball court at New Bethlehem’s Scout Hall Park to play several rounds of cornhole.
Meeting for about five years, the assortment of locals used to play in front of the former Guntrum’s service station in South Bethlehem before it changed ownership.
Bill Kriebel, a retired truck driver, said, “There are only six of us here today, but we usually have about 10 or 12 show up. We are here just about every day, so whoever shows up, shows up.”
Cornhole is a lawn game featuring two slanted wooden tabletop-type playing boards approximately 24 inches wide by about 36 inches long. Two boards are set up about 20 feet apart. A hole about seven inches in diameter is the goal, accented by two red lines meeting in a V shape near the top of each board.
Sturdy fabric bean bags weighing a few ounces apiece are the missiles of choice, flung by a player standing near a board on the opposite end of the playing area. Sinking a bag into the hole is the point of the game, with the team scoring 21 first becoming the winner.
Kriebel said, “It is a lot like playing horseshoes, which it has kind of replaced.”
Nearly every player owns a complete set of two goal boards and several beanbags. However, it is one regular member of the group who fabricates the boards and bags for his friends.
Rob Shaffer, a regular at the morning contests said, “You see that piece of carpet underneath the boards? Those are kind of out-of-bounds markers for scoring purposes. They also protect the beanbags from getting abraded by the pavement.”
What followed was the type of ribbing heard at any neighborhood competition. There was some mention of how a certain player mostly hits the area inside the carpet most of the time.
Shaffer said that the group is planning a tournament on Aug. 11 starting at 6 p.m.
“But tell people not to show up beforehand unless they want to eat with us at 5 p.m. We have to eat first. We are all good eaters, so put that in the story because it is really important.”