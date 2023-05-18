NEW BETHLEHEM – Following a barrage of rumors and comments posted online recently regarding the status of the proposed University Korner project in New Bethlehem, as well as the continued operation of the local Smuckers peanut butter factory, New Bethlehem officials on Tuesday evening said there was no truth to what some folks alleged.
“Let us put the rumors to rest,” borough council president Lisa Kerle said in addressing a number of posts that popped up during a social media discussion about last week’s Leader-Vindicator story centering around a sign dispute along Wood Street.
“Smuckers are not leaving, and we are not running the UK out of town,” Kerle said.
She went on to explain that she and other borough officials have been in contact with the owners of University Korner, which purchased several properties on the north side of Broad Street near the bridge a couple of years ago. The company intends to build a new convenience store and gas station at the site.
Kerle said that in talking with UK officials, the company has been working to complete other projects before starting on the New Bethlehem location. She also said that the company’s plans are in the state permitting phase, and that the company has not yet submitted plans to the borough’s planning commission for approval.
Officials also noted that the borough council worked with University Korner and PennDOT regarding plans to add a turning lane near the proposed gas station site, approving the elimination of several parking spaces on that block in order to make room for the new turning lane to access the businesses in that area.
“Borough council has been working with UK,” Kerle said.
Councilman Blane Gold said that even though University Korner’s plans are still being pursued, the business has already begun supporting local youth athletic programs with donations.
“They’ve been investing in the community,” Gold said.
As for the Smuckers factory, Kerle said the borough has been regularly talking with company officials about the Leasure Run bridge and other items related to the business.
“We’re constantly in contact with them,” Kerle said of Smuckers. “There is a good relationship with the borough and both of those businesses.”
Also at their meeting on Tuesday, council members approved to move forward with seeking bids for the borough’s summer street paving work.
Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard said that the following streets would be improved this summer:
• Maple Street, from Water Street to Jockey Street.
• Lafayette Street, from Jockey Street to past Fox’s Pizza.
• Lafayette Street, from the trail to Penn Street.
• Spruce Street, from Liberty Street to the dead end.
• Hunter Street, from Wood Street to Lincoln Street.
• School Street, from Washington Street to the borough line.
Members also continued last month’s discussion about the borough’s emergency siren system, which officials noted in April was on its last legs.
According to borough solicitor Andrew Menchyk, there is no state requirement for boroughs to have a siren, or to pay for such a system. He said that it appears that having an emergency warning system is optional. He also said that many communities have switched to emergency messages sent via cell phones or online.
Mayor Gordon Barrows said that it appears the issue will go back to the New Bethlehem Fire Co. for discussion. He asked the council if it would provide a letter of support for the fire company if firefighters decide to pursue grants to fund a new siren. Kerle said she felt the council would support the fire company’s efforts, and Barrows said he would provide a letter of support as the mayor.
Other Business
• The council approved the purchase of a new riding law mower for the borough maintenance department, at a cost of around $5,715 after trading in the current mower. The cost of the mower will be primarily paid for from the borough’s cemetery fund, with approximately 30 percent from the borough’s general fund.
• Members gave approval for the installation of new lighting at the basketball court in Scout Hall Park. Officials said that one light will first be replaced as a test to see how many additional lights will be needed.
• The council approved a lot line revision regarding properties owned by Joseph Strong and Earl Martz. The approval was contingent on approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission.
• Approval was given to provide $200 toward the purchase of flowers to be planted in the small parklet near the bridge.