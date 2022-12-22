NEW BETHLEHEM – An overall property tax increase, along with a rise in garbage collection fees, were included in the final 2023 budget adopted Tuesday evening by New Bethlehem Borough Council.
Council members said that the property tax increase of 1.5 mills proposed a month ago remained the same in the final budget; however, garbage collection fees will rise more than initially expected.
Due to a recent increase in Waste Management fees at the solid waste transfer station, council president Lisa Kerle said that the borough’s proposed $1 per month increase would not be enough to cover expenses. Instead, the council adopted a $3 per month increase, and raised the cost for extra bags of garbage from $3.50 to $4.
On the property tax side, the council created a new half-mill Emergency Medical Services tax to help the local ambulance provider.
While that increase was off-set by a half-mill decrease in the borough’s street light tax (from 3 mills to 2.5 mills), the council needed to raise general fund tax rates from 20.999 to 22.5 to bring the budget into balance.
Overall property taxes in the borough will increase from 25.124 mills to 26.63 mills in the new year.
The general fund budget anticipates expenses at $428,783, with revenues projected to come in around $430,806, leaving a cushion of around $2,000.
In other year-end business, the council kept their 2023 meeting schedule the same, with work sessions held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., and regular meetings on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Members also unanimously voted to retain Gannett Fleming as the borough’s engineering company, Andrew Menchyk as the borough’s solicitor and Troese & Associates as borough auditors.
Other Business
• Representatives from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post confronted the council about perceived delays in paperwork needed for the VFW to begin work on a new deck at its property off Broad Street. They said they had been working with the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority for three months, and were still awaiting easements for the project.
Solicitor Andrew Menchyk said that he has been in contact with borough and RVMA engineer Tom Thompson regarding the easements, and that issues like these take time.
“These things do take time,” councilman Blane Gold agreed. “It’s not really something that can happen over night.
Officials said one of the delays centered around possible flood plain issues at the property, while another issue is with a main sewer line that runs beneath the proposed building site.
• Council president Lisa Kerle was reappointed to the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority board for a term to expire at the end of 2027.
• Approval was given for the borough to sell a 2015 Ford sedan, formerly used by the police department, for $1,700.