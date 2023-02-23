NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem officials are still seeking a borough resident to come forward to fill a vacancy on the seven-member borough council.
At their meeting Tuesday night, council members discussed the need to fill the position that was left vacant in January with the resignation of member Colin Sheffer.
Council president Lisa Kerle said that the council has until March 1 to fill the position before the matter is turned over to the borough’s vacancy board, and eventually, the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas to fill the seat.
She noted that if someone with longterm interest in serving on the council cannot be found, the council could appoint someone to fill the vacancy for several months until the results of the primary election in May are known.
Kerle said that if someone would come forward in the next few days, she would call a special meeting of the council to make the appointment.
Also at the meeting on Feb. 21, council members once again looked at a proposed ordinance that would open borough streets to ATVs and other recreational vehicles.
Kerle said the council would need to determine if the ordinance would apply to all borough-owned streets, or if certain streets would be designated for ATV use.
Councilmen Bryan Ruth and Don Heeter said they felt it would be difficult to allow ATVs on certain streets and not on others.
Officials noted that if the ordinance is adopted, it will not apply to state roadways, such as Routes 28, 66 and 861, where ATV use would remain prohibited.
Kerle recommended tabling the matter until the council’s March meeting, but said she would check into the availability and pricing of signage that would be needed to mark streets open for ATV use.
On the topic of signs, members also approved the purchase of three “No Truck Parking” signs that will be placed along Penn and Walnut streets in the vicinity of the J.M. Smuckers peanut butter factory.
Kerle said concerns had been raised by residents after tractor trailer trucks have begun parking along the streets for long periods of time, including overnight with engines running.
She said she would also reach out to Smuckers to discuss the situation.
Other Business
• New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows, who also serves on the board for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority, told council that the RVMA had received “quite a few calls” from customers about drinking water safety following the train derailment that released toxic chemicals into the air in East Palestine, Ohio.
“We’ll be watching the facility,” Barrows said of the RVMA water treatment plant. “There are safety measures in place.”
Borough and RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said that RVMA’s water is in full compliance with state regulations.
“There haven’t been any issues,” he said of the chemicals from the train derailment.
• The borough was informed by PennDOT that traffic counts would be conducted this year along Arch, Center, Lafayette and Leasure streets.