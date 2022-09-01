Farm Market 1
Buy Now

WHILE THERE IS STILL plenty of produce and other items for sale each week at the Gumtown Community Market in New Bethlehem, vendors said they could have used more rain this summer.

 By SUSAN L. KERR L-V Correspondent

NEW BETHLEHEM – The Gumtown Community Market vendors have been bringing their produce and handcrafted goods to New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park every Friday afternoon this summer. The selection of vegetables and fruits is extensive as ever, but quantities appear to be down.

Asking any vendor, “How are things going this year?” elicited the same response: “We could use some rain.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos