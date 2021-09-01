NEW BETHLEHEM – When it comes to growing cucumbers and transforming them into pickles, New Bethlehem’s Karen Buckley says that many gardeners aren’t aware of all the possibilities.
First off, she said, is that many folks she’s talked with don’t realize that some cucumber varieties can grow upwards using trellises, to save space and increase the harvest significantly.
“They are very prolific,” Buckley, known as the Pickle Peddler, said while looking over her vertical garden at her home in New Bethlehem. “They have oodles of cucumbers.”
Raised on a farm with a love of gardening coming at an early age, Buckley said that her interest in gardening really sprouted while operating the former Hilliard’s Hardware store in New Bethlehem.
For 40 years, she said customers would come in to buy seeds, offering their tips to her for planting and more.
“I remember being told that you can plant cucumbers all the way up until the start of summer,” she said, explaining that she staggers her cucumber crops over seven different plantings from the week before Memorial Day until the official start of summer. “Everything has its cycle.”
The variety of vining cucumber that she uses for her pickles — Tendergreen by Ferry-Morse — is ready to harvest in about 55 days, giving her buckets of cucumbers from around mid-July until the end of September.
“I pick a bowl full each night,” she said.
After becoming a Penn State Master Gardener around 20 years ago, Buckley said the hobby really took off five years ago when she took a jar of her bread and butter pickles to a picnic and someone told her that they’d buy her pickles if they were for sale.
“That was the start of the Pickle Peddler,” Buckley said.
Her first year of increased growing, she said she had so many that she decided to sell the pickles as a fundraiser to benefit a local girl battling cancer.
“I called it the Pickle Project,” she said.
Buckley said she has a fully state-inspected kitchen in the lower level of her home where she makes the cold-processed pickles. She said that the pickles are not canned, and have to be refrigerated. In addition to the full bread and butter pickles, she also makes pre-chopped pickles that she says are great for hot dogs.
“I’m not in it for the money,” she said. “It’s a hobby; I don’t want it to be a business. I just want to have fun with it.”
Buckley said she still gives away more cucumbers and pickles than she sells, having made more than 10 gallons so far this year.
“Usually when I give them pickles, I give them cucumbers too,” she said.
The pickles even followed her to her new job at Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant in New Bethlehem, where owner Zack Blose used her pickles in a limited-time pickle burger on his menu.
Buckley said she likes to share her passion with others, and offers to help fellow gardeners learn how to trellis and grow cucumbers. She said that anyone interested can contact her at (440) 553-2683.
While a simple cucumber may seem mundane, Buckley said the concoctions become much more for many people.
“It’s just pickles — how can anyone get excited about pickles,” she joked. “But what it is, is it reminds them of grandma’s.”