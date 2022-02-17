NEW BETHLEHEM – A nationwide push to repair and replace bridges, aided by last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, could end up being just what New Bethlehem needed as it is faced with a deteriorating bridge along Penn Street.
At their meeting Tuesday night, borough officials discussed the need to tap into the federal funding sources so that “band-aid” repairs to the bridge over Leasure Run can turn into a total replacement of the aging structure.
“We want to make sure we’re not doing a band-aid,” council president Lisa Kerle said at the Feb. 25 meeting, noting that due to costs and limited funds, the borough had been looking at just making needed repairs to the Penn Street bridge.
Borough engineer Tom Thompson told council members that now may be the best time ever for New Bethlehem to find funding for a total replacement of the bridge.
Kerle said that the council will need to work more closely with Thompson to find funding for the project, and she said that support would also be sought from Congressmen Glenn Thompson for the project.
With planned repairs possibly transitioning to a full replacement of the bridge, Kerle said it was imperative to also work hand-in-hand with the local J.M. Smuckers peanut butter plant whose trucks depend on Penn Street access over the Leasure Run bridge. She said that any options to replace the bridge would need to keep at least one lane of travel open so that the factory would not be cut off from its main route.
“We’ll definitely have to work alongside of Smuckers,” Kerle said.
Thompson also gave the council an update on plans to clear out the gravel bar that formed a few years ago in Red Bank Creek near Leasure Run.
He said that the project had been on hold while waiting for water levels to be at their lowest, so that more material can be removed from the creek in an effort to prevent future flooding in the community.
However, he said that the grant funding for the work will expire later this year, so bids will be sought this year for the work, with hope for favorable water conditions.
In other business on Tuesday night, the council debated on whether to spend more than $3,100 in repairs for the borough’s dump truck, because a new truck is expected to be delivered in around a month.
Officials said that while the dump truck is vital for snow plowing and other tasks in the community, they may be able to get by for the next few weeks as the truck’s problems are intermittent.
Councilman Don Heeter said he would look more into the matter to see if the truck could get by until the new vehicle arrives.
Other Business
• Mayor Gordon Barrows said that the new Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department will now likely be up and running in mid- to late-March, rather than the proposed March 1 start date.
He said that there was still a “considerable amount of documentation we need to fill out to get there.”
Barrows also said that police department secretary Jess Walter would also be serving as a code enforcement specialist in order to free up time for the department’s police officers. He also said that Walter plans to attend the police academy this summer.
• The council approved new branded email addresses for members in order to comply with new guidelines. The cost will be $10 per month per address.
Members agreed to have the new official borough addresses posted on the borough’s website.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard told the council that while street salt levels are dwindling, he’s hopeful to get through this winter without having to order more costly salt. He said that if it looks like something is needed, he can order sand at a lower cost in order to finish out the winter.
• Council members unanimously approved submitting a proposal to South Bethlehem Borough, which has requested contracting with New Bethlehem for garbage collection services. No details of the proposal were disclosed.
• The council adopted a resolution to allow members to take part in meetings remotely if needed. The temporary resolution expires at the end of June.
• Approval was given for the county’s Emergency Operations Plan.
• Elaine Weeter was reappointed as deputy tax collector for New Bethlehem Borough.
• Having received a lot more money from the sale of the borough’s old garbage truck, members approved paying off the USDA loan for the new garbage truck in the approximate amount of $27,389.