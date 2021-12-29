NEW BETHLEHEM – “All in all, it was a good year,” New Bethlehem Borough Council member Sandy Mateer said in explaining the state of the borough and its financial situation at the group’s Dec. 21 year-end meeting.
The meeting, which was Mateer’s final one as a member of the borough council, featured the council’s unanimous adoption of the 2022 budgets, which hold property taxes steady in the new year.
“We’re doing very well this year economically,” Mateer told the council, noting that the borough was even able to fund some of its reserve accounts in the 2022 budget.
She also recommended that once more finalized financial numbers were known this week for the end of 2021, the council transfer any remaining balances into other reserve accounts for street maintenance, municipal building repairs, public works equipment, sidewalk maintenance and more.
“If we have money left in that department, move it into the reserves,” she said.
A motion to do just that was unanimously approved.
In her final meeting, Mateer, who has also spearheaded efforts to obtain funding to repair the Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run, urged the incoming council to pay close attention to that project as the bridge is in desperate need of repair.
She encouraged the council to utilize its American Rescue Plan funds to begin making the most urgently needed repairs to the span, and to stay on top of the bidding and permitting process for the project as the new year begins.
In looking at the 2022 budgets, Mateer said that despite around $18,000 still unpaid in property taxes, overall, “taxes came in well” during 2021.
“The earned income came in well despite the pandemic,” she said, adding that the borough also collected more in real estate transfer taxes than it had expected at the start of the year.
The budget holds property taxes at a total of 25.124 mills. However, the council did agree earlier to increase the tax on pool tables, jukeboxes and other mechanical amusement devices from $60 to $120 per device each calendar year.
The borough’s 2022 general fund budget predicts revenues of $583,844 in the new year, including $349,884 from taxes, $195,244 in general revenues (including American Rescue Plan funds) and $38,716 in public safety revenues.
On the expense side, total expenses are listed as $583,708, leaving a balance of $136 at year’s end.
Departmental expenses include $202,270 for public works streets, $161,604 for public safety, $92,158 for payroll taxes and benefits, $84,492 for financial administration, $13,248 for tax collection, $12,396 for street maintenance, $8,136 for municipal buildings, $6,608 for legal services, $2,676 for community support and $120 for zoning.
The borough’s solid waste account budget anticipates expenses totaling $94,090, offset by revenues of $94,098.
Expenses adding up to $35,964 are predicted for the borough’s liquid fuels account budget, along with revenues of the same amount.
And for the borough’s street light account budget, income is predicted to total $31,200, with expenses totaling $21,894, for a balance of $9,306.
Moving Into
The New Year
As 2022 is set to begin, New Bethlehem Borough Council will be looking for one more member to add to its board. Following the elections in November, the council remained one member shy of its full seven-person panel.
At their meeting last week, the council urged members to reach out to eligible borough residents to see if anyone is interested in being appointed to the two-year position.
Those interested are asked to submit a letter of interest to the borough, and to attend the council’s Jan. 3 reorganization meeting at 7 p.m.
The council also voted 4-2 — with Mateer and member Colin Sheffer voting in opposition — to reappoint Larry “Lum” Adams to a five-year term as one of the borough’s representatives to the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
Members also accepted the resignation of Ed Goth from his volunteer position as the borough’s emergency management coordinator. The council said that the deputy coordinator, Terry Beamer, would serve as the acting coordinator for now. Officials said they would ask Beamer if he was willing to assume the coordinator position, or if someone else would be needed.
A motion to appoint Beamer to the position if he is willing to accept it was approved.
Other Business
• With Mateer’s long tenure on the council ending, the council appointed her as a citizen member of the borough’s Long Range Planning Committee. Mateer also said she would be available to continue helping the borough pursue grants for projects.
“I’ll help as much as I can,” she said.
• The council once again discussed speeding on Penn Street, noting that problems remain with students using the street after school, as well as with truckers coming to and from the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory.
School bus issues along Arch, Vine and Washington streets were also addressed. Members said they would send a letter to the Redbank Valley School District regarding both matters.
• The council appointed Gannet Fleming as the borough’s engineer for 2022, and Andrew Menchyk as the borough’s solicitor in the new year.
• Members ended the meeting in executive session to discuss “contract issues” relating to South Bethlehem Borough, which has approached New Bethlehem about providing garbage collection services.