NEW BETHLEHEM – A newly installed electronic message sign at a Wood Street business, as well as parking concerns for residents of Broadwood Towers, were two of the main topics presented to New Bethlehem Borough Council members Tuesday night.
“We were told to turn it off,” Zack Blose told council members, explaining that the borough’s zoning officer, Dee Bell, informed the owners of the property that houses Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant and several other businesses that the new sign was in violation of the borough’s zoning laws.
Blose, who was joined by family and friends at the Aug. 16 public meeting, said that the business was presented with a copy of the borough’s zoning ordinance, highlighting several areas where Bell felt the new sign was in violation.
However, Blose argued that the sign does not “cause undue distraction and confusion” for drivers, as the ordinance states. Nor does it have blinking or flashing lights, he said.
“It is neither blinking or flashing,” he said of the sign, which had been scrolling through messages about the businesses located at the site before it was ordered to be turned off last Friday.
Blose also said that the ordinance forbids any signs larger than two-square-feet in size, but noted that the old sign at the site was also larger than that, and that many signs in town are as well.
“It’s very outdated for our current times,” Blose said of the nearly 52-year-old zoning regulations.
His brother, Austin Blose, spoke to the council about “zoning inconsistencies,” noting that their businesses are being targeted for a violation while “slum lords” in the town get away with rundown rental properties.
He also said that the sign “revolves” its message, without blinking or flashing.
“It’s not just one business this ruling is effecting,” he said, pointing out that the property is home to a number of businesses that would benefit from the new $20,000 sign.
“I don’t think a lit sign is going to cause you to drive off the road,” he said, calling for the ordinance to be updated. “There’s going to be change needed.”
He said that rather than fighting the issue and spending taxpayer dollars on attorneys and court time, the council should work with businesses to help get travelers to stop in New Bethlehem.
“There’s a lot of businesses that can benefit from the Pittsburgh money,” he said of the many people passing through town and using the local trail.
Later in the meeting, the council asked its solicitor, Andrew Menchyk, to explain the difference between the borough council and the borough’s zoning hearing board.
The attorney said that the borough’s zoning hearing board decides disputes related to the zoning ordinance, and that the board is independent of the council with its own solicitor. He said that those disputing a ruling by the zoning officer can appeal their case to the zoning hearing board to decide.
Austin Blose noted that their business had not received any official violation to appeal, and suggested that they turn the sign back on until they get a violation letter.
Members said that the zoning board currently consists of Georgie Carlson and Adrion Orange.
“I’ll take it up with the zoning board,” Austin Blose said.
Lynn Sanders was joined at Tuesday’s meeting by several other residents of New Bethlehem’s Broadwood Towers to voice concerns with the parking situation at the senior housing complex, and in the borough’s municipal parking lot.
Sanders said that 24 of Broadwood’s 67 residents have cars, but that the facility only provides 14 parking spaces. She noted that two additional parking spaces are available on Wood Street next to the high-rise.
She noted that she has purchased a parking permit for the borough’s lot between Wood and Lafayette streets, but that the designated spaces are often filled by cars that don’t have permits.
After calling the mayor to see what could be done, Sanders said the borough should tow cars that are parked in the permitted spaces.
Sanders also said that it can be difficult for some of the apartment complex’s elderly or disabled residents to walk to the municipal lot. She also proposed offering free or half-price parking in the lot for the elderly.
No action was taken on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting.
• The council adopted a new driveway ordinance that will require property owners to seek a permit from the borough in order to connect a new driveway to a borough street. Members said the ordinance is designed to ensure that new driveways meet PennDOT design criteria, provide proper drainage and cause no damage to borough roads.
• A proposed ordinance that would prohibit smoking on borough property, as well as at public events for which the borough has granted permission for street closure, failed to be passed due to the lack of a second.