NEW BETHLEHEM – A newly installed electronic message sign at a Wood Street business, as well as parking concerns for residents of Broadwood Towers, were two of the main topics presented to New Bethlehem Borough Council members Tuesday night.

“We were told to turn it off,” Zack Blose told council members, explaining that the borough’s zoning officer, Dee Bell, informed the owners of the property that houses Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant and several other businesses that the new sign was in violation of the borough’s zoning laws.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos