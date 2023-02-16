NEW BETHLEHEM – The Fine Wines and Good Spirits store in New Bethlehem temporarily closed after Valentine’s Day due to an upcoming renovation project.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which operates the store on the 400 Block of Broad Street, the store is expected to reopen in March.
“We do this every so often,” PLCB spokesperson Shawn Kelly said this week, noting that stores are updated every so many years. While they try to keep stores open during renovations, Kelly said smaller stores, such as the one in New Bethlehem, need to be closed so that the work can be performed.
“It’s usually several weeks,” he said of the project, but cautioned that renovations can encounter surprises. “You never know what you’re going to get when you start renovation work.”
While Kelly wasn’t certain of the extent of work at the New Bethlehem location, he said typical projects take one to two months.
While the store is closed, the PLCB encourages customers to visit their stores in Clarion and Kittanning.