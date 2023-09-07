REDBANK TWP. – A 34-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 25 along Route 66 in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
James Dustin McCauley was charged with resisting arrest, failing to appear for court and disorderly conduct.
While on patrol serving civil papers and picking up case files at approximately 10:40 a.m., deputies from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department observed a Honda Rebel 250 motorcycle with a paper license plate parked outside McCauley’s Auto along Route 66, according to reports. McCauley, who had two arrest warrants against him, was known to be employed at the auto shop and living in an apartment nearby.
Upon approaching the motorcycle, deputies said the motorcycle’s license plate read, “Private Property/Not operating in a commercial capacity PRVT Private-Not-For-Hire-Traveler-All Rights Reserved, Travel is a God given right (Genesis 1:26) Exempt — D.O.T. Exempt No Driver license or Insurance Required.”
Cardboard was also observed taped over the window of the door to the apartment, reports state. Through previous attempts in locating McCauley, deputies were told that McCauley stays in the apartment and has become a sovereign citizen.
Deputies discovered McCauley inside the apartment and advised him that there were two warrants for his arrest. McCauley allegedly told the deputies that he didn’t have any business with them and attempted to close the door.
The deputies grabbed McCauley’s wrist before he could close the door and pulled him outside, reports state. A struggle ensued as they were attempting to put McCauley in handcuffs. McCauley attempted to pull away and straightened his arms in resistance.
McCauley allegedly stated multiple times that he was not going in front of the judge, that the deputies didn’t have any authority, that he was being harassed, that the warrants weren’t valid and that he didn’t consent.
Deputies said McCauley also smelled strongly of alcohol and refused to walk to the patrol vehicle. He continued to resist, failing to comply with orders from state police troopers who responded to the scene for backup, and was assisted to the vehicle by two troopers and two sheriff deputies.
McCauley reportedly refused to sit in the back of the vehicle, stating, “I do not consent,” and was eventually placed in the vehicle by police. He was then transported to the Clarion County Jail.
Once at the jail, according to court documents, McCauley refused to get out of the vehicle, stating again that he did not consent. After being removed from the vehicle, McCauley attempted to resist going into the jail by pushing against a deputy and trooper.
Reports state that McCauley was booked at the jail on two warrants — one for failing to appear for a special plea on Aug. 24, 2022 where he was charged with felony DUI (third offense), and the other for failing to comply with a court order to report to the jail on July 3.
Charges were filed Aug. 29 by Deputy Brandon K. Heller with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.