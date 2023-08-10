LIMESTONE TWP. – A 46-year-old New Bethlehem man was accused of drunk driving on July 1 at approximately 1:07 a.m. along Olean Trail, just west of Route 66, in Limestone Township.
Robert Charles Huber was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, operating a vehicle with an expired registration and inspection, and failing to carry a valid registration.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol along Route 66 near Limestone Road when they observed a southbound 2011 GMC Sierra, driven by Huber, crossing over the fog lines. As they followed the vehicle, troopers discovered that the vehicle’s registration had expired in April 2022. The pickup turned onto Olean Trail, and a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ.
During the stop, police said Huber fumbled with his cards. Huber was able to provide all the requested documentation except for a valid registration card. It was also discovered that the vehicle’s inspection had expired in July 2022.
A strong odor of alcohol was allegedly detected coming from the vehicle, and Huber was observed to be wearing a wristband typically associated with a bar or club.
When asked where he was coming from, Huber reportedly said he was coming from Club Blue and was on his way to Cottage Hill. Huber also allegedly admitted to having two beers earlier in the evening.
Huber indicated signs of impairment while completing standardized field sobriety tests, police said.
He was arrested and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.083 percent.
Charges were filed Aug. 7 by Trooper Jacob Knight with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.