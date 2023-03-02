PORTER TWP. – A 24-year-old New Bethlehem man was accused of drunk driving after an incident on Jan. 22 at 1:51 a.m. along Route 66, north of Champion Road, in Porter Township.
Patrick Ryan Crawford was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as one count of failing to use a car’s low beams within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle.
While on patrol along Route 66, police said they observed the driver of a southbound 2017 Honda CR-X del Sol, later identified as Crawford, pass the oncoming police cruiser without turning off the vehicle’s high beams. Troopers turned around and conducted a traffic stop on the Honda.
According to reports, during the stop, Crawford displayed “outward signs of impairment” including glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He also smelled of alcohol.
When asked if he had been drinking, Crawford allegedly admitted to having “a couple.”
Police said Crawford showed signs of impairment while completing standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. He was transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.120 percent.
Charges were filed Feb. 23 by state police.
Trooper Sean Floor with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.