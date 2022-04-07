NEW BETHLEHEM – A 24-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing numerous charges following a police pursuit on March 5 at 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty and Penn streets in New Bethlehem.
Cooper Wade Allen was charged with one count each of interfering with the custody of children, fleeing to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, cruelty to animals and transporting them in a cruel manner, possessing a small amount of marijuana, careless and reckless driving, trespassing by motor vehicle, being involved in an crash involving damage and failing to provide immediate notice of a crash, criminal mischief and multiple other traffic violations.
In addition, Allen was charged with two counts each of corruption of minors and manufacturing, selling or delivering or possessing a misbranded controlled substance, three counts of possessing a controlled substance and 19 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 5 at approximately midnight, according to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department stopped a Jeep Renegade, operated by Allen, for having an expired registration. Allen told officers that the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend, Melanie Bowman, and he was permitted to use it. Bowman was in jail at the time of the incident, and Allen was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle within five days. Citations were then issued to both Allen and Bowman.
Approximately one week later, officers were informed that there was a warrant for Allen’s arrest. Allen was stopped by police again on March 5 for operating the same vehicle along Liberty Street with an expired registration.
Police said Allen then left the A-Plus gas station toward the intersection of Liberty and Penn streets. Allen failed to make a complete stop at the intersection, and officers attempted to catch up with the vehicle.
Allen was reportedly traveling “at a high rate of speed” of more than 85 mph as he continued along Route 861 toward Rimersburg.
As the pursuit approached Lobaugh Hill Road, officers attempted a traffic stop, reports state, and Allen slowed the Jeep “to a crawl” for approximately 40 feet. He then sped up, crossing the center lines in an attempt to flee. Allen failed to stop at the intersection of Lobaugh Hill and Lawsonham roads, turning onto Lawsonham Road and crossing the center lines.
He continued at a high rate of speed, reportedly losing control of the Jeep and striking a guide rail at the sharp turn. Police said Allen drove the vehicle in a “careless disregard for the safety” of himself or his minor passenger by operating the vehicle with two flat tires. At one point, Allen got out of the vehicle and allowed it to travel onto the trail, creating ruts. The vehicle then struck a rock and came to a stop.
Allen allegedly fled the scene on foot, failing to provide aid to the young passenger or report the crash. He was not able to be located by New Bethlehem or state police.
During an interview with the juvenile after the pursuit, it was reported that Allen took the minor from New Bethlehem where he was supposed to stay, enticing him into his vehicle by offering to sell him marijuana. Allen also refused to let the juvenile out of the vehicle when asked.
While securing the vehicle, police said a “bong” and medication bottle was observed in plain sight inside, and a $20 bill was found on the ground. Allen’s dog was also discovered in the vehicle.
As they were taking him into custody, the juvenile was allegedly found to be in possession of a cell phone, marijuana pipe and lighter. He reportedly told officers that Allen had “weed” in the center console of the vehicle, as well as a handgun. He also explained that he had met up with Allen to purchase two grams of marijuana for $20.
During a search of Allen’s vehicle, numerous drug paraphernalia items, a gun holster and a pill bottle containing a small amount of marijuana were reportedly discovered.
Charges against Allen were filed April 4 by NBPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.