RAYBURN TWP. – A 49-year-old New Bethlehem man was fatally injured over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash along Route 28/66 in Rayburn Township.
Francis Sesco was traveling south along Route 28/66 at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 when he lost control of the Honda Pilot he was driving. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center lines and collided head-on with an oncoming Ford F-150 pickup truck.
According to a release issued by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, Sesco suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Bellas. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen.
Sesco was not wearing a seatbelt, and weather is believed to have been a factor in the crash, reports state.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Kittanning State Police, Rayburn Township Volunteer Fire Department, Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department, Templeton-Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department, Kittanning No. 1 and No. 6 volunteer fire departments and Kittanning No. 6 Ambulance.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Alcorn Funeral Home.