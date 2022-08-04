STRATTANVILLE – A 23-year-old New Bethlehem man died from injuries suffered in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Strattanville Borough on July 30 at 3:56 a.m.

According to state police, Dylan Rhoads, 23, was attempting to turn onto Southern Avenue when he struck a utility pole with his 2020 Polaris RZR. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

