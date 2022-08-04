STRATTANVILLE – A 23-year-old New Bethlehem man died from injuries suffered in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Strattanville Borough on July 30 at 3:56 a.m.
According to state police, Dylan Rhoads, 23, was attempting to turn onto Southern Avenue when he struck a utility pole with his 2020 Polaris RZR. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.
The vehicle continued, landing on top of Rhoads, pinning him to the ground, police said.
Upon arrival at the scene, police said Rhoads was dead as a result of injuries from the crash.
According to a published obituary, Rhoads was a 2017 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School, and was the son of Cassie Costan Rhoads and Terry L. Rhoads.
He was employed as a truck driver at B&W Smith Excavating in Clarion.
Funeral arrangements were being handled by the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home of Clarion.