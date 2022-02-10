CLARION – A 30-year-old New Bethlehem man with a lengthy history of threatening law enforcement, court personnel and civilians was sentenced to additional jail time last week in connection with multiple cases.
Joseph David Supik reportedly pleaded guilty but mentally ill to eight misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person.
According to reports, Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton sentenced Supik to one to two years in prison consecutively on five of the charges for an aggregate sentence of five to 10 years. He was also sentenced to serve one to two years that will run concurrently with the other sentences on the remaining three counts.
Seidle-Patton also reportedly ordered that Supik, who was transported to Clarion County for the sentencing from the Huntingdon state prison, be treated by the state Department of Corrections for his mental health issues.
The charges against Supik stemmed back to 2020 when he allegedly sent several threatening letters to multiple Clarion County officials and other law enforcement officers.
That August, District Judge Duane Quinn received two letters from Supik, according to court documents. One letter stated that Quinn would be a “dead judge soon,” while the other letter included a statement that Supik would use Quinn’s head “as a bowling ball.”
In that same month, the Clarion Borough Police Department also received a letter, which was addressed to Chief William Peck. In that letter, Supik allegedly threatened to put Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh “six feet under ground.”
A corrections officer also received a letter at the jail in which Supik reportedly made additional threats against Welsh, as well as threats against an FBI agent from Pittsburgh. Supik also allegedly threatened to have the Federal Building “dropped to the ground” and to “blow” up the district attorney’s office with “30 pounds of C4 plots.”
During last week’s sentencing hearing, prosecutor Patrick Schutte of the state Attorney General’s Office, who stepped in for Welsh on one case, reportedly noted that prosecuting Supik had become “a full time job.”
Schutte said that Supik has made numerous threats against people “across western Pennsylvania from state prison,” reports state.
Welsh reportedly told the court that although it might be easier to brush over the number of people threatened by Supik, it should not “diminish the threats.”
County public defender Jacob Roberts, who represented Supik, countered that the system had failed his client and had not provided the necessary services and treatment, reports state. He further explained that Supik has “an uncontrollable urge” to send letters; and while his mail privileges were suspended for a time, he began sending letters again as soon as the suspension was lifted.
Prior to the sentencing, Seidle-Patton reportedly noted that she was concerned about whether or not Supik would actually carry out the threats if given the opportunity, and stated that she wanted the victims to “feel safe.”
Supik, who has a history of sending threatening letters to officials in Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties, is currently serving six to 12 months confinement on each of three previous misdemeanor terroristic threat charges related to earlier cases in Clarion County, according to reports.
In June 2020, he was also reportedly sentenced in Jefferson County to an additional one to two years in jail on one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, as well as three to 12 months in Centre County for another misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
Reports state that new charges were also recently filed against Supik for threatening Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora.