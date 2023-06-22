NEW BETHLEHEM – From paving to pickleball, New Bethlehem officials this week talked about summertime improvements in the borough.
At their meeting on Tuesday, borough council members opened three bids for the town’s summer street paving project.
The bids ranged from $83,355 to $137,009, with a portion of the project being done in cooperation with the Redbank Valley School District.
Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard said that since the borough needed to pave a portion of School Street, the school district wanted to include paving part of the driveway into the elementary school as well.
The low bidder on the project was IA Construction of Shippenville, which submitted a total price of $83,355. Of that amount, the borough would be responsible for $71,308, while the school district’s portion would be $12,046.
The council approved the bid, contingent on the school district’s approval. Officials said that if the school district opted to not accept the bid, the school’s portion could be removed from the total cost, and the borough would just authorize its portion of the project.
Streets to be improved this summer include:
• Maple Street, from Water Street to Jockey Street.
• Lafayette Street, from Jockey Street to past Fox’s Pizza.
• Lafayette Street, from the trail to Penn Street.
• Spruce Street, from Liberty Street to the dead end.
• Hunter Street, from Wood Street to Lincoln Street.
• School Street, from Washington Street to the borough line.
Hilliard also informed the borough council that the lines have been painted for pickleball on the multi-use court in Scout Hall Park.
The new pickleball court shares space with the basketball court along Water Street near the Red Bank Creek dam.
Hilliard added that the new pickleball moveable net will be installed at the site soon. He also said that while the basketball court lines are white, the pickleball lines are yellow.
Council president Lisa Kerle said the pickleball court was added after a number of requests from residents in recent years about providing a space for the increasingly popular game. She said that the outdoor court would be a benefit to the local area.
“Hopefully it gets utilized and will be good for the community,” she said.
Hilliard also said that the group which regularly plays cornhole in the park has requested several lines be painted on the court for their cornhole boards. Officials said the lines would be painted soon.
Other Business
• Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told the council that his department was awaiting testing results for its newest officer, who recently completed the police academy program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He added that two additional recruits just began the new police academy term at IUP, with graduation expected just before Christmas in December.
• After a lengthy discussion with the police chief about the town’s aging traffic camera system, the council approved the purchase of a new traffic camera to be installed by Beamer Enterprises as a stopgap measure until a larger project can be done to update the system. Officials said that federal grants would be sought to help with the overhaul of the camera system.
• The council also approved the installation of a new light at the basketball court to replace an older fixture.