NEW BETHLEHEM – With water levels low on Red Bank Creek, New Bethlehem officials are hoping to move forward soon with a project to clear out debris from the local waterway that was deposited there during flooding several years ago.
Last Thursday, borough council members opened bids for the removal of the gravel bar in Red Bank Creek, at the mouth of Leasure Run behind the local VFW Post.
Three bids were received for the work: $81,500 from Joseph C. Puryear Trucking and Excavating of West Sunbury; $88,810 from Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion; and $116,880 from Bison Construction of Fairmount City.
The council accepted the lowest bid from Puryear Trucking and Excavating.
Officials said that ideally, with the creek low from this summer’s lack of frequent rain, they hoped work could be completed this year as long as water levels remain low.
The project is being funded through a $137,071 Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
Since the bid from Puryear came in well below the grant amount, borough officials said they were uncertain if the remaining funds could be applied to additional work, or other projects in the borough.
They did note, however, that regardless of the grant funding, the grant requires that the borough pay 30 percent of the project costs itself.
The gravel bar formed during the July 20, 2019 flash flooding incident along Leasure Run. The debris extends about two-thirds of the way across Red Bank Creek, increasing the risk of additional flooding in the future.