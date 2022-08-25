Gravel Bar
A GRAVEL AND DIRT BAR extending into Red Bank Creek at the mouth of Leasure Run will be removed soon, following the awarding of a contract to Joseph C. Puryear Trucking and Excavating of West Sunbury for the project.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

NEW BETHLEHEM – With water levels low on Red Bank Creek, New Bethlehem officials are hoping to move forward soon with a project to clear out debris from the local waterway that was deposited there during flooding several years ago.

Last Thursday, borough council members opened bids for the removal of the gravel bar in Red Bank Creek, at the mouth of Leasure Run behind the local VFW Post.

