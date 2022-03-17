NEW BETHLEHEM – Already faced with repairs or replacement of the Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run, New Bethlehem officials learned Tuesday night that a flood of new projects will likely need to target the stream area as well.
Borough engineer Tom Thompson of Gannett Fleming told the borough council that PennDOT has discovered structural issues with the Route 28 (Broad Street) bridge over Leasure Run, and that retaining walls along the stream banks near that bridge are also in need of work.
And that doesn’t even include the long-awaited removal of the gravel bar that was pushed out of Leasure Run into Red Bank Creek during the big flood of July 2019.
At their regular monthly meeting on March 15, the council led off discussions with talk of the Penn Street bridge, as council president Lisa Kerle said the borough would be working closely with Thompson and his firm to find solutions to the bridge problems.
She also said that the borough will also work with the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory that uses Penn Street and the bridge as its main route into the plant.
“We’ll be inviting Smuckers in on those discussions,” she said, adding that the borough is also looking at finding funding for the project. “It is something we are starting to take action on.”
Thompson said he reviewed the report on the bridge that was completed last year, noting that some of the deficiencies listed in the report are “critical” and need attention soon. He said some precautionary steps could be taken now — such as reducing the bridge down to one lane of traffic — while the larger project of replacing the bridge is undertaken.
“It’s more precautionary,” he said of the need to cut traffic down to one-lane to keep vehicles in the center of the aging span. He said he has already reached out to PennDOT to see if any assistance could be provided, including traffic signals.
“Ultimately, we need to see if there is a route for a major bridge replacement,” Thompson explained, noting that the borough would need to talk with Smuckers about options for truck traffic.
The good news, Thompson said, is that there could be funding available to help replace the critical bridge.
“The timing is good for funding for bridges,” he said, adding that the borough should meet with Smuckers within the next month.
When asked about the traffic volume on Penn Street, Thompson said that while it was not “excessive,” Kerle noted that on certain days of the month, Smuckers can send as many as 40 to 50 large trucks over the bridge.
Thompson said he would await PennDOT’s response before moving ahead.
Turning the attention downstream from the Penn Street bridge, Thompson said that he was recently informed that PennDOT had found structural issues with the state-owned bridge along Route 28 over Leasure Run.
He said that PennDOT is forming plans to work on the bridge, but was not aware of their plans or any possible lane closures during the project.
While that bridge is the state’s to worry about, the stream banks and retaining walls upstream and downstream from that bridge also have problems that PennDOT brought to the borough’s attention. Thompson said that if the stream banks fail, it could cause flooding or other damage to the businesses in the area.
Thompson said it would need to be determined who installed the retaining walls in the first place, in order to decide if it is a borough issue or a private property issue.
He said even if it is determined that it is a private property issue, the project may end up being too much for the adjacent businesses and property owners.
Thompson suggested the borough might be able to get a grant for the work, which may also require matching funds that could come from the land owners.
He also explained that if it works out, the project could be done in conjunction with the Penn Street bridge work in order to possibly cut down on costs.
Councilman Don Heeter raised the point that if PennDOT restricts traffic on busy Route 28, it could force more vehicles onto Penn Street, further damaging the old bridge there.
At that point, the borough’s solicitor Andrew Menchyk said the discussion needed to move into a closed-door executive session because of the real estate and property right-of-way implications.
Later in the meeting, Leasure Run again resurfaced, this time in a brief discussion about the borough’s grant that will be used to remove the rock that washed down the stream with the flood of 2019 and now juts out far into Red Bank Creek.
Thompson said that due to state rules that state that projects like this can only remove rock and debris six inches below the water level, he has been waiting for the creek level to recede.
“It’s just waiting for Mother Nature,” he said, noting that creek levels were high last year, and continue to be high this year.
Thompson explained that bids will be sought soon for the project, with the understanding that the project will wait as long as possible for the water levels to go down. He said that while a deadline to use the grant money will hit later this year, it is possible to get an extension for the project.
Fire Company Seeks Funds For Hall
Renovations
New Bethlehem Fire Co. president Wayne Livingston asked the council Tuesday night if the company would be able to use to the funds left to the borough years ago by longtime firefighter Harry McEwen when he was killed in a vehicle crash.
Livingston said that the renovation project would consist of new flooring, new ceiling tile, new doors and other improvements to the fire hall. If it receives the funding, he said that the fire company would open the hall up for free use by any non-profit group in the community.
“Mr. McEwen had a long history with the fire department,” Livingston said, noting that part of the project would include working with McEwen’s family to rename the hall in his memory.
He also explained that the plan is just preliminary right now; but with the borough’s permission, a formal proposal could be submitted.
“It will benefit the community,” he said.
Mayor Gordon Barrows said that McEwen willed roughly $40,000 to the borough when he died, but that certain guidelines and restrictions were placed on the funding’s use.
Kerle said the matter would be discussed by the council.
Other Business
• The council granted permission for a Suicide Prevention Walk to be held in New Bethlehem in September. The borough was set to host the event in 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
• Members also agreed to put the borough’s 2008 dump truck on an online auction site, with a minimum bid starting at $13,000. The truck is being replaced, with the new truck set to arrive in the coming days.
• Kerle said that New Bethlehem Borough sent a proposal to South Bethlehem regarding that borough’s request for New Bethlehem to provide garbage collection services in South Bethlehem. Kerle said no response had been received as of Tuesday’s meeting.
• Councilman Colin Sheffer will attend an online grant writing class through Penn State DuBois, with the borough paying the registration fees.
• The council agreed to purchase a new barcode scanner and printer/scanner/copier for solid waste billing at a cost of $949.98 from TechReady Professionals.