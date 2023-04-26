NEW BETHLEHEM – Local Boy Scouts celebrated Earth Day by helping to cleanup areas around the New Bethlehem community on Saturday, and conducted an aluminum can drive to help offset the cost of scouting for its members.
“We teach the three Rs in scouting,” Troop 403 leader Susan Heschke said. “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”
Despite the rain and cool temperatures on Saturday morning, the local scouts joined in for the cleanup at Gumtown Park, helping to pick up sticks and garbage. They also pulled weeds in local flower beds, and picked up trash around town.
Heschke said the troop has been involved with the annual cleanup day for many years, and has added an aluminum can drive to the event as well.
Based at the back parking lot of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church — the local troop’s charted organization — the scouts collected bags full of cans, to not only recycle, but to help raise money to pay the rising membership fees for kids to join Boy Scouts.
“It’s hard for all the groups,” Heschke said, noting that membership rates have risen to $111 per year for each scout, and $66 per adult. She explained that those fees are just to be a member of Boy Scouts of America and to cover insurance, and the fees don’t include badges, patches or any activities the local troop takes part in.
Heschke said that with so many groups in the area asking businesses and residents for donations, she doesn’t want to go that route to support the local troop. Instead, she said the can drive could hopefully be something where people could donate, but without giving cash.
“I’m hoping we can turn this into an annual event,” she said.
Although BSA recently started accepting girls into its ranks, the number of scouts has been on a decline over the years. Heschke said it’s becoming harder and harder to keep the numbers needed in order to maintain the local troop’s charter.
“You have to have a minimum of five scouts,” she said, noting that the local Cub Scout pack now has only five, while there are currently seven members of the Boy Scout troop.
“I’d hate to see it leave the community,” Heschke said, adding that her father was a local scout master, and that she was a longtime Girl Scout, earning her Gold Award while she was involved.
She said the Presbyterian Church has been a big supporter for the past 10 years, giving the troop a home base and a place to house their things.
The local scouts meet in the church’s downstairs social hall every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Heschke said families with boys and girls can get involved by contacting her at (814) 229-3304.