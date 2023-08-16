NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough officials this week agreed to sell the police station property along Broad Street to the now-independent Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD).
The move, which is expected to be finalized by the end of September, is perhaps the final piece of the transition from the former New Bethlehem Borough Police Department to the stand-alone SCCRPD.
Following an executive session at their Aug. 15 meeting, council members present at the meeting — Lisa Kerle, Don Heeter, Will Rupert and Bryan Ruth — unanimously approved the agreement with SCCRPD to sell the 220 Broad Street police station property for $40,000.
Borough solicitor Andrew Menchyk explained that the SCCRPD board, comprised of representatives from New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, East Brady and Rimersburg boroughs, will need to approve the agreement at its next meeting. He said that if everything goes according to plan, the closing of the sale should occur by the end of September.
The regional police board is expected to vote on the sale at its Aug. 24 meeting in New Bethlehem.
In other police-related business at the borough council’s meeting this week, councilman Don Heeter, who is also part of the Southern Clarion County Police Association, said that this past weekend’s Southern Clarion County Community Days went well in Rimersburg, despite the rain late in the day on Saturday.
“It was a huge success,” he said. “We had to deal with rain on Saturday, but still had a really good turnout on Sunday.”
He said around 250 classic cars took part in the festival’s car cruise on Sunday.
The event is a fundraiser for the police association, a separate non-profit group that supports the SCCRPD.
The next event on the calendar for the police association is a corn hole tournament scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Hawthorn Fire Hall.
Other Business
• Borough street commissioner Roger Hilliard told the council that efforts to unclog the storm sewer line near Redbank Valley Primary School were successful.
A private company was contracted for the work, which involved cleaning out the pipe, which was clogged by debris and tree roots. He said about 90 percent of the tree roots were able to be removed. Also, trees on a private property were removed to prevent the roots from regrowing.
Since the work was completed, Hilliard said the sewer has not overflowed during rainstorms.
• The borough’s codification process is nearing completion. Kerle said that a borough committee recently met and went through the final questions related to the project, which involves digitizing all of the borough’s ordinances and codes so that they can be easily accessed.
“We want to thank Sandy [Mateer] for that process,” Kerle said, noting that the project was started several years ago when Mateer was a member of the borough council, and that Mateer has continued to be involved to see it to the finish line.
Menchyk said that it appears that everything will be in place for the council to approve advertising the codification ordinance at its September meeting, with final adoption in October to bring the long process to an end.
• The council approved the resignation of Georgie Carlson from the borough’s Zoning Board.