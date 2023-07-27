NEW BETHLEHEM – To address the issue of food insecurity and provide assistance to those in need, the Rev. Dr. Gordon V. Barrows, mayor of New Bethlehem, has officially declared September 2023 as “Food Stock Month” in the borough of New Bethlehem.
This announcement aligns with the collection drive organized by the 2023 Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock Committee. The committee aims to gather resources for food pantries and banks across Clarion County.
Throughout September various communities, businesses organizations and churches in Clarion County will actively participate in collecting food items that have not expired as well as accepting cash donations. This collaborative effort will culminate in a food drive during the annual Autumn Leaf Festival, scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 8.
The objective for this year’s collection drive is to gather a total of 7,000 items — a representation of the festival’s existence for over seven decades.
Barrows has declared September as “Food Stock Month” to raise awareness and encourage participation from residents, businesses, organizations and religious institutions. The goal is to make an impact on the lives of those facing food insecurity in our community.
“As we approach the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, it is our responsibility to come together and support our neighbors in need,” stated Barrows. “By designating September as ‘Food Stock Month’ in New Bethlehem Borough, we aim to emphasize the importance of community support in addressing food insecurity. I urge all residents to participate by donating nonperishable food items and making monetary contributions to the 2023 Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock Committee.”
All contributions will directly benefit food pantries and food banks.
For more information, contact Clarion County Foodstock Committee executive director Tracy Becker at (814) 226-9161 or visit www.ClarionPA.com.