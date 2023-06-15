PORTER TWP. – A 19-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing drunk driving and other charges stemming from an incident on May 20 at approximately 2:50 a.m. along Olean Trail, just north of Himes Road, in Porter Township.
In addition to three counts of DUI, Ridge David Cook was charged with one count each of purchasing alcohol as a minor, disregarding traffic lanes, failing to obey traffic control devices, careless and reckless driving, being in a crash involving damage to unattended property, and failing to wear a seatbelt or use a turn signal.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in front of 972 Olean Trail. A witness reported that she had heard a loud crash and observed a Jeep Compass fleeing the scene after crashing into a utility pole.
While en route to the scene at approximately 2:55 a.m., troopers said a Jeep Compass, with damage to the front passenger side, pulled out in front of them, making a wide right turn from Route 861 onto Route 66. As it was turning, the southbound vehicle momentarily crossed into the northbound lane and nearly struck the curb.
The Jeep turned right onto Route 28/66 and traveled west at a slow speed, reports state. As it traveled west, the vehicle came to a complete stop at a flashing yellow signal with no other cars present, before continuing at a slow speed and turning onto Liberty Street. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle pulled off into a parking lot without a proper signal.
The driver was identified as Cook, and a strong smell of alcohol was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle.
Police said Cook’s speech was slow, thick, slurred and raspy, and he struggled to answer questions appropriately. He also fumbled with several papers while searching for his registration, which was already in his hand.
When asked, Cook alleged denied having anything to drink before getting behind the wheel.
Cook indicated signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test came back positive for alcohol.
Police said the damage to the Jeep was consistent with damage at the scene of the hit-and-run, and Cook admitted that he had been involved in the crash.
Cook was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results reportedly showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.197 percent.
Charges were filed June 6 by Trooper John Dubovi with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.