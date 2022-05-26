NEW BETHLEHEM – The ongoing efforts of a Redbank Valley High School student to honor area veterans is receiving national recognition.
Emily Truitt, the daughter of Daman Truitt and Jessie Dilley of New Bethlehem, will receive the 2022 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award this June for her work to bring a Victory Garden to New Bethlehem.
Given by the National World War II Museum as part of the American Spirit Awards, the Billy Michal Leadership Award is presented annually to one student from each state “who demonstrates the American Spirit in his or her community.”
“The values of leadership, teamwork, tolerance, creativity and perseverance can and should be learned and lived by all Americans regardless of age,” information released by the museum states, explaining that the award was named after six-year-old Billy Michal from Zimmerman, La. who helped his school win a statewide scrap metal collection contest during WWII. “He [Michal] understood that every citizen — no matter their age — could contribute to our victory in the war that changed the world.”
Redbank Valley history teacher Dr. Joe Harmon said he first heard about the Billy Michal award in 2019 while attending a Team Liberation program through the National WWII Museum.
“We were encouraged to nominate students from our school who we thought would qualify for the award,” Harmon said last week, noting that he nominated an eighth-grader in 2020 who was not selected.
When Harmon received this year’s nomination form, he said he immediately thought of Truitt and her ongoing efforts to bring her longtime dream of constructing a Victory Garden to life.
“I was thoroughly impressed by what she has done over the years to see this vision of hers come to fruition,” Harmon said, pointing specifically to a Valentine’s Day dance Truitt hosted this past winter to help fund the project. “She had recruited students to help her sell tickets for the dance.”
Harmon said he submitted the nomination in February, including documentation demonstrating why he believed Truitt deserved the award.
“I found articles from The Leader-Vindicator, and I also asked for a letter from community member Cindy Morgan to support Emily’s nomination,” he explained, adding that he was notified in early April that Truitt had been selected as Pennsylvania’s 2022 award recipient.
Although she was aware of Harmon’s nomination, Truitt said she was “shocked” when she found out she would be receiving the award.
“I was crying over my math homework when I found out I won a statewide award for the Victory Garden,” she said, noting that the project has been a dream of hers since she was a small child. “This is a huge project for anyone to take on, let alone a teenager.”
The project, which was initiated in late 2018, includes the construction of a 32-foot-by-20-foot cement garden along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, next to Moose Lodge No. 366. A designated place for community members, especially veterans, to sit and relax, the Victory Garden will feature benches representing each branch of the military, statues, flowers and personalized bricks, as well as the American, Pennsylvania and POW/MIA flags. Ground was broken at the site in late February.
“I’ve learned a lot throughout this process,” Truitt said of building the Victory Garden, adding that the project is constantly forcing her out of her comfort zone. “It’s amazing for me to know that the dream I once had is actually becoming a reality.”
As a recipient of the 2022 Billy Michal Leadership Award, Truitt will travel to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, La. to attend the America Spirit Awards ceremony June 9-10.
“Winning this award has proven to me that the hard work and dedication I’ve put into the Victory Garden is making a difference,” Truitt said. “I’m so grateful to Dr. Harmon for his nomination and for winning this award.”