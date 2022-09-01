RIMERSBURG – A 30-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing charges after she was accused of allegedly conspiring with and selling drugs to a confidential informant between Dec. 27 and 28, 2021 in Rimersburg.
Sabrina Renee Deapen was charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, conspiring to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and related paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication facility.
On Dec. 27, 2021, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of half of an ounce of methamphetamine for $400 from Deapen, according to court documents. Deapen agreed to meet the informant in the Dollar General parking lot to make the transaction.
Police said the informant arrived at the location and met with Deapen, who was the passenger in a white SUV driven by an unidentified man. The informant spoke briefly with Deapen, before the vehicle left the parking lot and continued north along Route 68.
Following the meeting, the informant reportedly told police that he had given Deapen the money, but Deapen said they had to go to Oil City to retrieve the meth.
According to reports, the informant and Deapen communicated back and forth for several hours, utilizing social media and text messages. Eventually, Deapen told the informant to meet her behind the former Knight Spot restaurant.
At approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 28, Deapen arrived and allegedly gave the informant three baggies of suspected crystal meth, before returning to her vehicle and leaving in a northbound direction along Main Street.
Forensic testing on the suspected drugs from Deapen later confirmed them to be methamphetamine.
Charges against Deapen were filed Aug. 26 by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck IV with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.