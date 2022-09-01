RIMERSBURG – A 30-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing charges after she was accused of allegedly conspiring with and selling drugs to a confidential informant between Dec. 27 and 28, 2021 in Rimersburg.

Sabrina Renee Deapen was charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, conspiring to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and related paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication facility.

