KITTANNING – A New Bethlehem woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and neglect charges was sentenced recently to one to five years in state prison.

On Tuesday, Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton announced the sentencing of Keri Beth Wolfe of New Bethlehem, relating to cruelty to animal charges that occurred in the months leading up to March 2021. Wolfe was charged with numerous counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals along with numerous misdemeanor cruelty to animal and neglect of animal charges by Armstrong County Humane Officer Chris O’Donnell.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos