ERIE – Alexa D. Smith of New Bethlehem has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and will undergo surgical residency training with UPMC Harrisburg in Harrisburg.
She is the daughter of Steven and Amy Smith, both of New Bethlehem.
Smith was the recipient of the Sigma Sigma Phi Volunteer Award. Her activities included membership in the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, tutoring, mentoring and volunteering at local animal shelters.