CLARION – A new society, the Highland Oaks Bluebirds, is taking flight at the Highland Oaks Personal Care Home at Water Run in Clarion.
Resident Charles Skip Young is organizing the group affiliated with the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society. Young was inspired to organize a group at Highland Oaks after an overview presentation by Mike Leahy of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society.
“Our purpose is to provide healthy involvement for the residents of Highland Oaks at Water Run by allowing participating members an opportunity to adopt a bluebird nest box, and hopefully a mating pair of bluebirds,” Young said recently at a meeting of the Highland Oaks Bluebirds.
“The nest box would be of no charge to the resident and would include a mounting stake, predator-proofing, installation and general maintenance. Participating residents will be given opportunity to maintain their box according to their abilities and desire to do so. During observation, we encourage residents to keep birthing records when fledglings are seen leaving the nest.”
Board members include Christine Vacanti (Villas representative), Larry Eisenman (residential council chairperson), Skip Young, Mile Leahy (Audubon), Kurt Nesbit (Highland Oaks administrator), Austin Myers (forms design, publicity, PR), Cindy Siebka (secretary), and Randy Walter (installation, placement).
“This is not only just a sedentary ‘look at the pretty bluebird’ kind of a thing,” Leahy said. “With the boxes that we’re going to install, I’m hoping to call this a bluebird trail. In other words, we’ll have a series of boxes around the area and this is ideal habitat for bluebirds. They love the open park-like settings with the adjacent woods, fields and things like that. The residents then will have the opportunity to basically adopt a box.”
Residents can monitor their nest in the sense that they can see there are five eggs in there or three eggs hatched. There are forms that they can fill out to keep track of all of the developments. At the end of the year, those forms are turned in to the Pennsylvania Bluebird Society and that information is then forwarded to the National Bluebird Society and Ornithological Records Committees to keep track of these things and monitor the populations of these birds.
The location of the boxes was a concern for the board. They will be placed in the most accessible location for residents “adopting” the birdhouses.
“Bluebirds are very adaptable in the sense that we can put their box very close to a building and very close to an accessible area where they can have access to it. So that will not be a problem,” Leahy said. “We can make it so that whoever wants a box can have a box where they can actually access it and be able to monitor the activity.”
“Installation will be somewhere near a place where they can see it,” Young added. “It will be identified by a number. They won’t have to pay for it. And perhaps this will allow them to want to go to their window and not spend time doing non-productive activities.”
The entire operation is under the large umbrella of Penn Highlands Health Care, but it appears that the Highland Oaks Bluebird Society may be a first for the system. Kurt Nesbit, who administers the Highland Oaks Personal Care and supervises other personal care homes in the system, said this is the first bluebird program he knows of at Penn Highlands.
“Bluebirds are important to the people here who have a passion for them,” Young said. “We hope the residents see that passion. We really want them to submit their membership form which does not cost them anything. It’s just a way of keeping track of those people in what room and where they are so we can put things in a place that is adaptable to them.”
Memberships are available and for more information, by calling Skip at (814) 226-3825.