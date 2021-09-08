NEW BETHLEHEM – Following on the heels of a successful opening in Brookville, 188 Smoke Shack recently opened a second gaming facility along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Like its Brookville counterpart, the New Bethlehem 188 Smoke Shack facility offers a variety of electronic slot machines each loaded with a selection of skill-based games for adult gambling, as well as a smoke shop.
“We have nine machines right now,” said Jackie Shreckengost, who manages the New Bethlehem location, noting that the slot machines are similar to those often found in convenience and grocery stores. “A lot of people come in, and they do enjoy it.”
According to Shreckengost, 188 Smoke Shack was opened along Main Street in Brookville earlier this summer by a group of area investors who enjoyed gaming themselves and decided to open their own facility. After a few successful months at the initial location, the owners decided to add a branch storefront along the 200 Block of Broad Street in New Bethlehem, which opened at the beginning of August.
Although the Brookville location currently has three fewer slot machines than New Bethlehem, Shreckengost said Brookville’s offerings include a fish table game in which participants use lasers to shoot electronic fish for monetary prizes.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said, pointing out that the New Bethlehem site will also soon be adding a fish table to its game lineup. “People in Brookville really seem to love it, so I think it will be a hit in New Bethlehem as well.”
Shreckengost explained that many of the skill game slot machines are owned by Pennsylvania Skill, which supplies games to bars, restaurants and other clubs throughout Pennsylvania. Each machine offers between six and eight different games to choose from.
Bids to play can range from 25 cents to $5, she said, and payouts depend on the amount wagered. Each machine also offers a cumulative jackpot that grows until someone hits it.
“People do win,” Shreckengost said, citing winning jackpots of $2,000 in Brookville and $735 in New Bethlehem. “The more people come in and play, the higher the jackpots will rise.”
In addition to adding to the gaming options, Shreckengost said plans are also in the works to expand the New Bethlehem location to include a larger smoke shop equipped with additional showcases for tobacco pipe inventory.
“You are allowed to smoke in here, but you have to bring your own,” she said, noting that she hopes the facilities will offer tobacco products sometime in the future. Patrons are also permitted to bring their own snacks.
She also said that an ATM is expected to be installed at the New Bethlehem location as early as this week.
“They’re going to keep expanding,” she said. “There will definitely be more as the business takes off.”
Both locations are open to anyone over the age of 18 without a membership. While Shreckengost said that usual business hours run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, she noted that the hours can vary.
“We’ll stay open as long as there are people here,” she said.
For more information, follow 188 Smoke Shack on Instagram and Facebook.