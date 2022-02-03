EAST BRADY – East Brady Borough Council members took care of some much needed business during their regular meeting Tuesday evening when they appointed a new council member to fill a vacant seat at the board table.
After advertising the open position and receiving interest from two residents, the board appointed longtime East Brady resident Joy McCluskey to serve the two-year term.
“I just care about Brady,” McCluskey told the council of why she decided to apply for the open council seat. “I can see potential in town, and I think I have some good ideas.”
A 37-year resident of the borough, McCluskey said she spent many years volunteering for several organizations in town including the school, church and ambulance service.
“I like to volunteer,” she said, noting that she also has the time to dedicate to being on council.
Following her unanimous appointment to the council, McCluskey said that she is looking forward to continuing efforts to make East Brady a better place to work, visit and live.
“I’d like to see the town bloom a little bit, just look a little better,” she said, adding that she would like to see more employment opportunities in the borough. She suggested the possibility of working together with surrounding municipalities to find solutions for the lack of “decent jobs” in the area.
“Everybody’s in the same boat,” McCluskey continued. “It would be nice to have a business tax base because there is really no tax base here.”
In addition to employment, McCluskey said that while East Brady is a “nice looking town,” the increasing amount of rundown rental properties is an eyesore.
“We have a lot of slum lords who let the places get run down,” she said, pointing out that she thinks rental inspections similar to those recently implemented in Rimersburg might be a good idea. “They make our streets look terrible.”
Due to the absence of Mayor Tracy Sheakley at Tuesday’s meeting, McCluskey will be officially sworn into her new post at an upcoming meeting.
In other business during the Feb. 1 meeting, council members discussed a new grant funding opportunity from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DECD) through the Local Share Account.
“Eligible projects are those that improve the quality of life in the community,” borough engineer Rick Barnett told the council, noting that potential projects could include water, sewer, streets, buildings, or the purchase of vehicles and machinery/equipment, just to name a few. “It sounds like there is a lot of potential for this funding.”
According to Barnett, eligible projects must fall between $25,000 and $1 million in estimated costs and must be owned and maintained by the borough.
“You can submit more than one application,” he said, pointing out that applications can be submitted online now through March 15. Barnett explained that each application would require an approved resolution, as well as a non-refundable application fee of $100. “There are no matching funds required.”
Borough officials then spent some time discussing possible uses for the grant money ranging from water and sewage work along First Avenue to community center improvements and more.
“I would suspect that there are going to be a lot of applications for this,” Barnett said. With only a little more than a month until the application deadline, he offered to help the council come up with a list of potential projects to obtain estimates. “We’re happy to do as much or as little as you’d like to help.”
Other Business
• After receiving the green light from the county, council members approved motions to award bids for the playground and Lehner Street sewer projects to Hiles Excavating.
• Approval was given for water chemistry testing to be conducted by CWM at a cost of $400 per draw.
Council president Barb Mortimer explained that the testing will evaluate “a lot of different parameters in the water.”
The testing will be completed at the water plant. If any abnormalities or issues are discovered, subsequent testing will follow at each of the wells.