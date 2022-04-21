HARRISBURG – Armstrong County lost another resident this past week to COVID-19, while Clarion and Jefferson counties saw their pandemic death totals hold steady.
The newly reported death in Armstrong County was the 342nd resident lost to coronavirus during the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health. The number of new COVID-19 infections in the county also increased in the last seven days from 15,265 to 15,277.
Clarion County’s death totals held at 202 fatalities during the pandemic, as cases in the county rose from 8,232 to 8,241.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County increased from 9,007 to 9,016 in the past week, as the number of deaths attributed to the virus remained at 231.
Butler County lost two residents to coronavirus, raising the county’s death toll to 734 over the last week. Cases in the county increased from 44,473 to 44,589.
In Venango County, the number of new cases rose from 11,243 to 11,262, as deaths there remained at 238 people.
Forest County saw no new additional new cases or deaths in the last week, holding steady at 2,240 cases and 35 deaths during the pandemic.
At local hospitals, one patient was being treated for COVID-19 as of Monday at Clarion Hospital, while eight patients were being treated at Butler Memorial Hospital on Monday. None were in intensive care.
Statewide, 97 Pennsylvanians died from coronavirus-related illness in the past week, increasing the state’s pandemic death totals to 44,539 lives lost.
Also in the state, 7,718 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past week, raising the state’s total to 2,320,821 cases. The number of probable cases increased from 477,915 to 479,496.