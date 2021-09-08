HARRISBURG – Two Clarion County residents’ deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, according to information released by the state Department of Health.
The death toll in Clarion County rose from 98 to 100 over the last seven days, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the county jumped from 3,397 to 3,478 in the same time span.
Venango County also recorded one virus-related death in the last week, raising the county’s total to 107 deaths during the pandemic. The COVID-19 caseload in the county rose from 4,418 to 4,537 in the past week.
Four deaths attributed to the virus were also reported in the last week in Butler County, which has now recorded 433 deaths during the pandemic. Cases in the county jumped from 19,080 a week ago to 19,662 as of yesterday (Tuesday).
The number of coronavirus cases in Armstrong County increased from 6,389 to 6,566 in the past week, as deaths there remained at 151.
Death totals also held steady at 100 in Jefferson County, as cases there increased from 3,548 to 3,652.
And cases increased from 1,462 to 1,470 in Forest County, which has recorded 21 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Butler Health System reported that there were two patients at Clarion Hospital being treated for COVID-19, including one in intensive care. And there were 33 patients at Butler Memorial Hospital, with three in the ICU.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 6, there were 10,462 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, in addition to 2,536 new cases reported on Tuesday, Sept. 7, bringing the statewide total to 1,324,720.
There are currently 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 471 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 stood at 8.2 percent.
Between Friday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 6, there were 56 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,408 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Sept. 4, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses of vaccine administered. A total of 66.4 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12,332,239 total vaccine doses in the state, including 44,842 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.
A total of 6,011,061 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated; with 92,675 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.