Harrisburg – The Department of Health on Friday announced that free COVID-19 testing sites will be open to the public at two new locations.
The Wolf Administration, in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI), is already currently operating five other community sites with Berks, Blair, Centre and Clinton counties and Edinboro University in Erie County.
Testing resources will be rotated to different locations as needed. Below are the two new AMI testing locations:
Clarion County
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 9 through Sept. 9 at Clarion University, 840 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Note, take East Wood Street, left onto Arnold Drive, take first right in between Eagle Commons and Carrier Hall, using Lot H parking.
Washington County
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 9 through Sept. 9 at California University, 740 Orchard Street, California, PA 15419.
In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Viral Testing Sites locator map at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Symptoms-Testing.aspx.
The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.
In addition to traditional PCR testing opportunities, individuals can find rapid antigen over-the-counter test kits to perform at home at certain community health centers, a retail store or pharmacy among other resources. More information on home testing is updated at https://www.health.pa.gov/.