HARRISBURG – Rising COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths attributed to coronavirus, were reported in all area counties over the past week.
Twelve deaths were recorded in Clarion County alone in the last seven days, raising the county’s pandemic death toll from 135 to 147. The number of cases in the county also jumped from 5,704 to 5,913 in the same time span.
In Armstrong County, the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 228, with five additional fatalities reported in the past week. Cases in the county increased from 9,699 to 10,405.
Six virus-related deaths were also reported in Jefferson County over the past seven days, pushing the county’s totals from 140 to 146, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county also increased from 5,899 to 6,106.
Venango County lost eight residents to the virus in the past week, with death totals there now listed at 168. The county caseload rose from 7,697 to 7,979.
Butler County’s death totals increased from 541 to 548 in the last week, as cases there increased from 28,007 to 28,920.
And in Forest County, one new virus-related death was reported, bumping the county’s total to 29. Cases increased from 1,721 to 1,746.
Local hospitals saw an influx of new coronavirus patients in recent days.
Butler Health System noted on Monday that it was experiencing a COVID “surge that is as significant as any previous.”
The system, which operates Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital, said that while there were no shortages of supplies or equipment, “elective surgeries requiring admission continue to be evaluated daily. A patient’s surgeon decides what surgery must be performed and what may be delayed, if necessary.”
As of Monday, Butler Memorial Hospital reported that it was treating 70 patients for COVID-19, with 13 in the intensive care unit.
Clarion Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients as of Monday, with three in the ICU.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Monday, Nov. 29, that there were 5,766 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,736,920.
Currently, there are 3,734 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of that number, 836 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19-25 stood at 12.1 percent.
As of Monday, there were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and reported for a cumulative total of 33,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Nov. 29, 69.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Across the state, vaccine providers have administered 15,356,253 total vaccine doses, including 1,523,621 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
A total of 169,661 pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.
In Pennsylvania, 6,623,497 people are fully vaccinated.