PARKER – Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) members recently re-elected board of directors Jody Weaver, representing Clarion County; and Kenneth Etzel, representing Venango County.
Election results were announced at CEC’s annual business meeting held Friday, Aug. 20, at the cooperative’s headquarters in Parker.
At CEC’s September board meeting, the directors elected the following officers:
• Nancy Lendyak to serve as president. Lendyak has been a board member representing Armstrong County since 2014, and a CEC member since 1978.
• Kenneth Etzel to serve as vice president. Etzel has been a board member representing Venango County since 2013, and a CEC member since 1973.
• Althea Smith to serve as secretary/treasurer. Smith has been a board member representing Venango County since 1995, and a CEC member since 1979.
Additionally, Richard Weaver was elected to a two-year term to serve as the Allegheny Electric Cooperative Member Delegate and Althea Smith is currently in her second year of her two-year term serving as the Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association Member Delegate.
Central Electric Cooperative Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.