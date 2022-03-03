HAWTHORN – Firefighters with the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to a federal grant that helped them replace aging equipment vital to fire and rescue efforts.
“Getting this grant was huge,” Hawthorn Fire Chief Curtis Kiehl Jr. said of the $97,142 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), which was awarded to the local fire company in 2021 for the purchase of 15 new MSA-branded air packs. “If we wouldn’t have, we would have had to take out a big loan and that would have crippled us.”
He explained that the new Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA), which were purchased for a grand total of $106,000, replaced the department’s old air packs which were about to age out of compliance with the National Fire Protection Association.
“Our air packs were set to go out of service this March,” Kiehl said, noting that packs are only good for 15 years before they need to be replaced. “The new ones will bring us up to the standards and are more efficient.”
According to Kiehl, the new air packs feature a new quick connect and a voice amplifier that utilizes Bluetooth technology to wirelessly connect to the firefighters’ radios.
“These are the latest and greatest SCBAs,” Kiehl said. “They’re the best on the market right now.”
In addition, added John Hallowell of the Fire Store — the Coatesville-based fire department equipment supplier that provided the equipment — the new packs also feature an updated face mask that provides greater visibility, adjustable lumbar support for comfort and ease, rechargeable batteries, black box recording capability and more.
“Everything is really to better protect the firefighters,” Hallowell said. “It’s new equipment with new technology.”
Although the FEMA AFG is available each year to fire companies all over the United States, Kiehl said that the grant is “extremely hard to get.”
“It’s been 11 or 12 years since we got the last one,” he said, pointing out that the Hawthorn department applied for funding for the new air packs two times prior to receiving the grant last year. “We were sweating.”
The grant came at a crucial time for the volunteer organization which, like other emergency organizations, has been struggling with funding, especially over the past two years.
“We’re one of the few departments that changed the whole way we do fundraising,” said fire company president Clay Kennemuth. “We changed everything we did.”
One of the big changes, according to fire company officials, included a move away from the department’s traditional fundraising dinners.
“Our pancakes and sausage dinners that we’ve done for how many years will probably never happen again,” Kiehl said, pointing out that the fire company can make much more money through other fundraisers without the added expense of the dinners. “We’ve proven that we lost so much money trying to have that dinner, it probably won’t ever happen again.”
He further explained that their efforts have also been hindered by increased competition for fundraising dollars.
“It’s hard in this area because you have the high school where every sport team is raising money, New Bethlehem [fire company] is raising money and then you have 4-H,” he said. “We’re all competing against each other, and it’s hard.”
That’s why when it comes to fundraisers, fire company member and former chief Dave Himes said, it’s important to be creative and adapt to what people want.
“You can’t just have gun raffles and dinners,” he said.
Kennemuth agreed, noting that some of the department’s newer fundraisers include TIP boards and the kayak poker run, as well as the resurrection of Bingo events.
“The hard work of our members and the community support are the only way we’re getting through,” he said.
With the cost of outfitting a firefighter hovering around $20,000, none of which is covered by tax money, Hallowell said that fire companies depend heavily on public support to continue operations.
“These guys don’t have a fire tax,” he said. “They have to work to raise all of their own money to continue protecting the communities they serve.”
Donations to the fire company can be sent to P.O. Box 125, Hawthorn, PA 16230.
For more information on the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, visit the department’s Facebook page.