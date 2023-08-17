UNION HIGH SCHOOL students in Brad Kirkwood’s engineering and technology classes will have the opportunity to utilize a refurbished Bridgport mill that was recently donated by Penn United Technologies Inc. It was delivered to the school this week, and with the help of a forklift provided by Heeter Lumber of Rimersburg, was moved into the shop area. Kirkwood said that students in his Principles of Engineering and Technology program, after they have demonstrated proficiency with creating engineering blueprints and CADD, and have also proved they know how to safely operate the other CNC equipment in the shop, will be able to utilize the new mill. He said it will initially be used for machining parts for the school’s combat robots, but he hopes to eventually work with the school’s industry partners at Swartfager Welding and Penn United to determine the basic skills they are looking for when it comes to hiring a mill operator, so that the curriculum can be developed around the machine to open doors to careers for students who would like to be a machinist.