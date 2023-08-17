RIMERSBURG – Each new school year always brings a new start for students and school staff. But next week’s start of the 2023-2024 school year at Union will be taking the “new” to new heights.
“We have a number of new faces this year,” Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said, pointing first to new high school principal Andy Carlson, new special education director Lindsey Cookson and several new teachers and staff members in the district’s two buildings.
Carlson said the high school will be operating on a new schedule this year, going from 10 periods in the school day down to nine.
“The school board wanted teachers teaching,” he said, noting that the new schedule will bring about fewer study halls and a greater focus on education.
With around six minutes added to each class period, Kimmel said the overall length of the school day will remain the same.
Other new teaching staff members at the high school include Clarion Area graduate Anthony Beveridge, math; Karns City native Logan Pistorius, social studies; and A-C Valley area native Emma Fox, special education.
There will also be some internal shifts for some existing teaching staff, Kimmel said, with Heather Smith moving to kindergarten at Sligo Elementary and David Louder moving to a second grade classroom.
Union High School
“I think we’re ready,” Carlson said of having everything in place for the start of the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Union High School. “The custodial staff, all the secretaries, the IT staff, have all been so great to everything ready.”
Kimmel said there has been “a lot of focus at the high school” during the summer, not only with changes and renovations to the school’s library area, but with new discipline policies and a “new systemic approach” to address chronic offenders when it comes to alternative placements.
“We want to make sure we are providing an organized and structured environment for students to learn in,” he said.
The superintendent also added that the district is working on giving the school’s police officers the ability to issue summary offenses.
“That’s coming this year,” he said.
Time has also been spent in order to provide more flexibility in counseling services offered through the school district, Kimmel said, with Union “exploring additional options” to help address student mental health needs.
But perhaps the most noticeable change for the high school, Kimmel said, will be the renovations to the former library area at the end of the first-floor hallway.
“We’ve tried to restructure that space” into a more cafe-style environment, he said.
Kimmel said there were some in the community upset when they heard the district was giving away library books and changing the library area this summer. But, he said, the truth is that Union has not had a school librarian in many years, and with Chromebooks and various online library services, students will now have “more access [to books] than they’ve had in the past.”
In additional to there being a space for students to access the books in a “more warm and welcoming, relaxing” area, Kimmel said the former library area was changed to include areas for the school’s therapist, school psychologist and speech therapist.
As time goes on, he also said the school is looking at offering some food items and breakfast items in the area for students.
Sligo Elementary School
“The start of a new school year is encompassed with hope, vision and lots of excitement and it provides an opportunity to build on our accomplishments and grow in our areas of improvement,” elementary principal Tom Minick said as his school prepares to welcome students in kindergarten through fifth grade next week.
Over the summer, school staff renovated the storage area between the school’s two kindergarten rooms into an instructional space that will help the kindergarten classes with their small group learning approach.
But a lot more in the way of new programs are headed to the elementary.
“A primary focus for the 2023-2024 school year is to review our quizzes and assessments following instruction,” Minick said. “We are going to encourage staff to review their assessments to ensure they are aligned to the standards and that they are promoting high order thinking.”
He also said that the school’s positive intervention support system will see some changes with the addition of a new Principal’s Club to celebrate students who make it through each grading period without disciplinary referrals.
For the first nine-weeks, students who have not received Level 1-3 office referrals will be treated to an ice cream party. For the second grading period, they will earn an afternoon movie and snack. The third nine-weeks will bring an afternoon of playing outside in the snow. And the final grading period will offer up a water fun day for kids. Those who make it the full school year without referrals, will get to go on a field trip to the Adrenaline Trampoline Park.
Another new program at Sligo Elementary will be the introduction of swimming lessons for first-graders through the Clarion YMCA.
“Funding for this is made available thanks to the Michael A. Constantino Scholarship and Title IV funds,” Minick said of the nine-week program.
There will also be a new math program at Sligo, with K-5 math teachers choosing GO Math as the new curriculum tool.
“The GO Math program will provide teachers a practical roadmap for daily lesson planning and will provide assessments that automatically place students into personalized adaptive practice to maximize growth,” Minick said. “The math team and I feel that GO Math will be more user friendly for the teacher, student and parents.”
The principal said that students in K-5 can check out the school at the Meet The Teacher event on Aug. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. And after surveying families, the school is returning to a September open house, with the event planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
“As always, our school takes great pride in our students and families, and we look forward to returning to our buildings and classrooms to educate the students in our community,” Minick said. “I ask for the parents and community’s cooperation when we begin school Aug. 23.”