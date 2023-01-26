NEW BETHLEHEM – A new year brings new leadership for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
During their regular meeting last Thursday evening, authority officials kicked off 2023 with the election of new board officers, including chairperson, vice chairperson and treasurer.
Granting a request from member Allen Dawson — who was not present at last week’s meeting — to step down from his position as board chairman, the five members in attendance first entertained nominations for a new leader.
After declining his own nomination by member Rolly Miller for chairman, board member the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows nominated member Lisa Kerle, the board’s current vice chairwoman, for the post.
Barrows’ nomination was seconded by Kerle — who ran the meeting in the absence of Dawson — but the election failed in a subsequent vote, with members Lum Adams, Rolly Miller and Steve Greenawalt voting no.
Still without a chairman, Barrows said he would be open to accepting the position of vice chairman when it was brought to the table, but that the board “know[s] where my feelings are for chairman.”
Explaining why he voted against Kerle’s election, Greenawalt said that he was concerned about what he alleged as an apparent show of favoritism between Kerle and certain RVMA employees.
“I see a problem with that,” Greenawalt said, noting that he believes board members should consider all employee issues and concerns equally. “I think you need to back up and look at everything as a whole.”
Speaking in her defense, Kerle said that she talks with all employees often and encourages them to bring issues and concerns to the board.
“I encourage them to come to the meetings to voice their opinions,” she said.
And if an employee issue is brought to her attention, Kerle said she always brings it to the board as a whole, whether it be in person at a meeting or via email.
“That’s not really favoring anyone,” she added. “Any of them can bring those issues forward.”
Following the brief discussion, Greenawalt renominated Kerle as chairwoman. In the ensuing vote, Kerle was elected to the post, with Adams and Miller voting no.
In subsequent votes, Barrows, who previously served as board treasurer, was elected as vice chairman and Greenawalt as treasurer.
Also at the Jan. 19 meeting, Dale Delavare and Pam Gracey of VFW Post 415 in New Bethlehem returned seeking an update on the club’s proposal to add a deck to its building along Broad Street.
While officials said that an easement allowing the authority to access a sanitary sewer line at the project site is being drafted, RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said that the authority is not guaranteed funding to relocate the line.
“The authority would be installing a lot of line to remedy that situation,” Thompson asked, explaining that although the authority has applied for grant funding to install a new pump station and relocate the line from underneath the site of the proposed deck, there is no guarantee that it will receive the funding necessary for the entire project. “Would the Vets be willing to contribute to that?”
Depending on how it is done, Thompson said it could cost between $50,000 and $60,000 to relocate the line.
“If we get the funding, that’s great,” Thompson continued, noting that he anticipates the grant funding to be allocated in May. “If we don’t get the funding, the question is, do the customers of the authority pay for that?”
Pointing out that the current line is not affecting operations at the VFW, Adams said he believed moving it should be at the expense of the club.
“If I want to add a piece onto my house, I pay for it,” he said. “I don’t expect somebody else to pay for it.”
Delavare questioned why the sewer line had to be moved at all, telling authority members that the VFW would have no problem taking care of the sewer line that the club built over.
“It’s like nobody has respect for the veterans,” he said. “We’re not asking for the world here.”
Barrows pointed out that RVMA’s main concern is making sure it has access to that line if there is ever an issue.
“We don’t want to do that, but it could mean ripping your whole deck apart,” he said.
Thompson and RVMA solicitor Andrew Menchyk said that another potential option could be implementing an encroachment agreement between RVMA and the VFW, stating that the club would remove any obstructions in the event the authority would need access to the line.
If there is interest, Menchyk said an encroachment agreement could be drafted and ready for board consideration at its February meeting.
“We’re willing to do whatever it’s going to take to do this, as long as it’s reasonably priced,” Gracey said.