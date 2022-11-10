EAST BRADY – The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Suite 14 at the Arnold Beabout Community Center at 502 Ferry Street.
All members and the general public are encouraged to attend. Members may vote at this meeting where board member terms may be renewed or new board members elected. Officers will be elected from the board immediately following. The regular monthly EBADC meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
EBADC welcomes input from the community and encourages residents of East Brady and Bradys Bend to become active in the organization. Attendance at monthly meetings is not required. Note that meetings are not held in the months of December and January.
If interested in becoming a member or in assisting with projects, contact EBADC at ebadc68@gmail.com; by mail at P.O. Box 355, East Brady, PA 16028; or by calling the organization’s secretary at (412) 759-9152.